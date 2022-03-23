Insights on the Ambulatory Surgery Centers Global Market to 2025 - Increasing Healthcare Expenditure is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market: By Segment (multi-specialty, musculoskeletal, gastroenterology, ophthalmology), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South East Asia) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the ambulatory surgery centers market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the ambulatory surgery centers market by value, by segments and by region. The report further provides detailed segment analysis and regional analysis of the global ambulatory surgery centers market by value.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall ambulatory surgery centers market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the ambulatory surgery centers market are Tenet Healthcare Corp., Universal Health Services Inc., Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (Envision Healthcare Corp.) and HCA Healthcare Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Ambulatory surgery centers, or ASCs are one of the ambulatory services where surgeries are operated, these center do not require hospital admission. The ambulatory surgery centers can be divided on the basis of ownership such as, physician ownership and other ownership. The ASCs can further be divided on the basis of speciality named as, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, multispecialty and others.



The global ambulatory surgery centers market has observed eminent growth in the past few years and estimations are made that in the forecasted period the market would upsurge with a steady growth rate. The global ambulatory surgery centers market would be supported by the growth drivers such as increasing healthcare expenditure, ageing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing cataract surgeries etc.



However, the growth of global ambulatory surgery centers market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the eminent challenges faced by the market are stringent regulations, lack of trained ambulatory service providers etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Segment (Multi-Specialty, Musculoskeletal, Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology and Other)

3.1.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Excluding South East Asia), South East Asia and Rest of the world)

3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Multi-Specialty Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Gastroenterology Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Ophthalmology Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

4.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific (Excluding South East Asia) Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific (Excluding South East Asia) Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

4.4 South East Asia Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 South East Asia Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value

4.5 ROW Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 ROW Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Ageing Population

5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence to Chronic Diseases

5.1.4 Increasing Cataract Surgeries

5.1.5 Growth in Outpatient Surgery

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations

5.2.2 Lack of Trained Ambulatory Service Providers

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Emerging Technological Advancements

5.3.2 HOPDs Conversion to ASCs



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Gastroenterology ASCs Market Player by Share

6.3 Global Ophthalmology ASCs Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Tenet Healthcare Corp.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Universal Health Services Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (Envision Healthcare Corp.)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 HCA Healthcare Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

