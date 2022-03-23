Ocugen Announces Appointment of Marna C. Whittington, PhD, to Board of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines, today announced the appointment of Marna C. Whittington, PhD, to the Board of Directors. Her term became effective March 21, 2022.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Marna Whittington to the Ocugen board,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “Her experiences will be exceedingly important to our growth strategy as we progress our modifier gene therapies and vaccine candidate. I also want to thank Manish Potti for his significant contributions to the Board and the Company.”

Mr. Potti made the personal decision not to seek another term of service on the Board of Directors, commenting, “Ocugen is uniquely positioned for a bright future. Its pipeline and clinical programs for COVID-19 and ophthalmology are going to be valuable additions for patients. Shankar and the management team are well-prepared to handle the road ahead of them, and I wish the company nothing but continued success.”

Dr. Whittington is a renowned leader within the financial sector and a sought-after expert serving on numerous boards. She was the Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Global Investors Capital from 2001 until her retirement in January 2012. Before that, Dr. Whittington was a corporate officer for Morgan Stanley Investment Management and the University of Pennsylvania as well as the Secretary of Finance for the State of Delaware. She currently serves on the boards of the Salk Institute, Tower Hill School, Macy’s Inc., the Philadelphia Contributionship (a company founded by Benjamin Franklin), Phillips 66 and Oaktree Capital Management.

“This team is making discoveries through courageous innovation and positioning itself to make significant contributions to the health of our communities. I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to its continued success,” said Marna Whittington, PhD, newly appointed Director of Ocugen’s Board of Directors.

