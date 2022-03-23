New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247533/?utm_source=GNW

The global coffee machines market is expected grow from $10.45 billion in 2021 to $11.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The coffee machines market consists of sales of coffee machines and related services that are used in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and offices. Coffee machines are the small electrical machines used for coffee making.



The main types of coffee machines are filter coffee machines, pod/capsule coffee machines, traditional espresso machines, bean-to-cup coffee machines.Filter coffee machines allow a person to make large amount of filter coffee with features like timer-controlled brewing, alarm clock and others.



Further, the type of product used are drip filter, capsule, espresso, bean-to-cup and used in household and commercial purposes.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coffeee machines market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the coffee machines market.



The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants, office cafeterias propel the growth of the coffee machines market.The coffee machines reduce the time and effort required in preparing a cup of coffee when used in coffeehouses, and office cafeterias.



Increasing need of non-alcoholic beverages drinks among millennials, consumer awareness towards low sugar and non-alcoholic drinks, busy work schedules and changing consumer taste are a few of the reasons that has attributed towards the rise in the popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee.Due to increasing demand for coffee, the coffee provider companies are investing in appropriate equipment and innovating ways such as coffee capsules to offer better tasting coffee as more profitable options.



The increasing use of coffee machines in restaurants, office cafeterias to fulfil the increased demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee increases the demand of coffee capsules, is thus increasing the growth of the coffee machines market.



Increasing awareness on adverse effects of excessive consumption of caffeine is expected to limit the growth of the coffee machines market in the forecast period.According to the NCBI research/meta-analysis of 17 studies involving 233,617 participants, drinking 3–4 cups of coffee everyday may increase the risk of men having a heart attack.



Based on the data reviewed, consumption of more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, correlated with adverse effects such as general damage, cardiovascular effects, bone and calcium effects, change in adult behaviour, increased cancer incidence and impact on male fertility. Therefore, excessive consumption of caffeine leads to digestive issues, rapid heart rat, muscle breakdown, high blood pressure, and anxiety.



Smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity is a key trend driving the growth of the coffee machines market.The smart coffee machines can be accessed via smartphones, and users can monitor them from anywhere in the house and can also send smartphone commands.



Most coffee makers have their own software to configure the brew settings and plan brew times.For instance, in 2019, companies such as Jarden Customer Solutions and Smarter Applications delivered smart coffee makers with Wi-Fi connectivity that can be regulated via smartphone.



Therefore, smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity is expected to continue this trend in the coffee machines market.



In April 2019, Electrolux, a global leader in home appliances, acquired Unic for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition the Unic can be able to expand their product offering and accelerate international growth within the coffee espresso segment, a significant and fast-growing part of the foodservice business.



Unic, a French based company, expert in manufacturing professional espresso machines.



The countries covered in the coffee machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





