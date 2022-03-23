Global Micromobility Market to 2030 - Featuring Beam Mobility Holdings, Bird and Electricfeel Among Others

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micromobility Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type Sharing Type and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Micromobility is the usage of small & light weight vehicles by individuals to commute from one place to another within cities. The use of micromobility created numerous impacts on traffic congestion situations in metropolitan cities by reducing the on-road traffic to a much larger extent. Moreover, the introduction of smart infrastructure followed by the availability of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles has created a huge positive impact on the micromobility industry.



Prominent factors driving growth of the global micromobility market rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, government initiatives for smart cities, and rise in venture capital and strategic investments, supplement the growth of the global micromobility market. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions and rise in bike vandalism & theft are the factors that hamper the growth of the global market. Moreover, intelligent transportation system and increasing government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the global micromobility market across the globe.



The global micromobility market has been segmented on the basis of propulsion type, vehicle type, sharing type, age group, and region. Based on propulsion type, the market has been bifurcated into human powered and electrically powered. Based on vehicle type, the market has been fragmented into E-kick scooters, Bicycles, Skateboards, Hoverboard, Low Speed EVs, Segway and Mopeds and Scooters. Based on sharing type, the market has been divided into docked and dock-less. Based on age group, the market has been classified into 15-34, 35-54, and 55 and above. By region, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report include Beam Mobility Holdings, Bird, Electricfeel, Dott, Lime, Neuron Mobility, VOI, Yulu, Zagster, and Floatility GmbH as the service providers, which are operating efficiently in the micromobility market.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapid urbanization and local commute requirements

3.5.1.2. Rise in trend of on-demand transportation services

3.5.1.3. Government initiatives for smart cities

3.5.1.4. Rise in venture capital and strategic investments

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Low rate of internet penetration in developing regions

3.5.2.2. Rise in bike vandalism & theft

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Intelligent transportation system

3.5.3.2. Increasing government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. SARS

3.6.1.2. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trend

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the micromobility industry analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape

3.7.1. Competitive dashboard

3.7.2. SWOT analysis

3.8. Analysis of B2B v/s B2C products for Scooters & E-Bikes

3.8.1. B2B

3.8.1.1. Adoption of electric Vehicles by B2B companies for delivery purposes

3.8.1.2. Launching of electric scooter for B2B segment

3.8.1.3. Testing of electric vehicle for delivery by e-commerce giants such as Amazon and other

3.8.2. B2C

3.8.2.1. Companies launching electric vehicles for B2C segment

3.8.2.2. Government support to uplift adoption of electric two-wheeler in B2C segment

3.8.2.3. Expansion of production unit by different electric scooter manufacturer

3.8.2.4. Launch of internet connected electric scooter

3.8.3. B2B v/s B2C market size analysis, 2020



CHAPTER 4: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Human powered

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Electrically powered

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. E-kick scooters

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Bicycles

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Skateboard

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Hoverboard

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Low Speed EVs

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Segway

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Moped and Scooter

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY SHARING TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Docked

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Dock-less

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

7.1. Overview

7.2.15-34

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3.35-54

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4.55 and above

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. BEAM MOBILITY HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. BIRD RIDES

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. DOTT

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. ELECTRICFEEL

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. FLOATILITY GmbH

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.6. LIME

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.7. NEURON

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. VOI

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.9. YULU BIKES PVT. LTD.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. ZAGSTER

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

