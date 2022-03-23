Pathr.ai™ Joins Forces with Meiyume to Drive In-Store Profitability

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoptalk Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Booth #2094 -- Pathr.ai , the industry's first and only Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Spatial Intelligence platform, announced today it has partnered with Meiyume, a global beauty company providing compelling in-store solutions for brands and retailers. Adding Pathr.ai’s spatial intelligence analytics to Meiyume’s retail solutions, brands and retailers can understand the effectiveness of their in-store experiences, allowing them to elevate consumer experiences and drive business results.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Meiyume and integrating Pathr.ai’s spatial intelligence technology with their retail solutions,” said Alan Flohr, Chief Revenue Officer of Pathr.ai. “In today’s world, retailers are focused on maximizing their growth and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Our collaboration with Meiyume will allow retailers and brands to shape their business strategies with real-time spatial intelligence analytics without the excessive start-up costs and disruption associated with traditional solutions that require expensive specialized hardware.”

Combined with Pathr.ai’s technology and Meiyume’s expertise in retail consumer experiences, retailers can acquire a variety of analytics including:

Traffic and dwell throughout the store

External pass by and entrance conversion

Customer and staff interaction

Checkout queues and wait time

Merchandising insights

Shopper flow

“Meiyume has been in search of an affordable spatial intelligence solution that can provide a deeper level of insights that our clients are looking for. It’s no longer enough to know how many customers were dwelling in a corner of a store. Brands and retailers want to know what interactions the customer was having. Were they helped by staff? Were they carrying a basket? Pathr.ai emerged as a clear winner in the market to provide these types of insights,” said Robert Brockman, Sr. Director of Retail Solutions at Meiyume. “Partnering with Pathr.ai will allow brands and retailers to leverage spatial intelligence insights with Meiyume’s retail solutions to achieve financial benefits across their entire fleet of stores.”

About Pathr.ai

Pathr.ai is the industry’s first AI-powered spatial intelligence software company that uses anonymous location data from available and existing infrastructure to observe human behavior in any physical space. Its sophisticated technology turns raw behavioral and spatial data from existing sensors into actionable and applied business learnings - allowing companies to drive the business results that matter most to the growth of their companies in real-time. Founded in 2019, Pathr.ai is headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more about Pathr.ai, please visit https://pathr.ai/ .

About Meiyume

Meiyume is a partner and orchestrator in everything beauty, delivering end-to-end solutions covering packaging design, engineering, manufacturing, formulation, filling, and retail implementation. Meiyume is committed to empowering the industry by combining our insights and in-house expertise with our vast global sourcing network to bring the vision of brands and retailers to life. Meiyume is one of three product vertical businesses (Beauty, Sweaters, Furniture) formerly part of Li & Fung, which were divested in April 2018 and today operate as LH Pegasus which is owned 45% by Hony Capital and 55% by the Fung Group. For more information, please visit https://meiyume.com

