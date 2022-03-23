Renewable Propane Partnership for LanzaTech and SHV Energy

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHV ENERGY and LANZATECH NZ, INC. (“LanzaTech”) today announced a new strategic partnership to employ LanzaTech’s Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) technology to bring renewable propane and other sustainable fuels to the market via existing and novel pathways. The collaboration will be dedicated to further expanding LanzaTech’s existing CCT technology and synthetic biology platform which transform waste carbon into sustainable fuels and other materials such as fabrics, packaging, and other products.

Using a variety of abundant waste feedstocks, LanzaTech’s technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not as dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for so many basic consumer products in their daily lives. LanzaTech’s goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past.

SHV Energy is committed to pioneering new solutions to offer customers an immediate, viable, and cost-effective solution to de-fossilize their off-grid energy needs. Renewable propane (also known as bioLPG) is already available and is enabling many customers around the world, who are currently unable to access to the grid, an opportunity to achieve deep de-fossilization goals as they significantly reduce their reliance upon carbon intensive fossil fuels while offering a unique pathway to affordable zero emissions transportation. SHV Energy has a strong portfolio of R&D collaborations focused on the development and expansion of novel routes to propane and other sustainable fuels.

“This strategic collaboration is an important addition to our portfolio of activities to explore, develop and champion renewable propane and other sustainable liquid gas solutions for millions of customers around the world,” explains Bram Gräber, CEO of SHV Energy. “We know LanzaTech to be an entrepreneurial, result-oriented, and above all, successful company of innovators, and are excited to pool resources with their team to find solutions for both current and future LPG customers.”

“This partnership shows the diversity of applications for recycled carbon. SHV Energy is a leader in finding new ways to de-fossilize energy applications and we are proud to see our proven technology bring recycled carbon into yet another sector of the economy that currently depends on virgin fossil carbon,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “Together we are showing the world that an alternative to our heavy reliance on virgin fossil fuels used in the manufacturing of so many consumer products, from textiles, packaging and aviation fuel to renewable propane, currently exists. This alternative, circular carbon economy, based on the readily available carbon already above ground, is large enough to make a meaningful long-term impact on our society’s climate goals today. Now more than ever, we must embrace waste-based solutions that enable global energy security.”

This announcement builds on a shared vision between both companies, including both being founding members of the Renewable Carbon Initiative. Reinforcing that shared vision, SHV Energy became an investor in the common equity PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) that LanzaTech announced on March 8, 2022, in conjunction with its intention to go public through a business combination transaction with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI).

About SHV Energy

SHV Energy is a leading global distributor of off-grid energy such as LPG and LNG and is active in the area of sustainable fuels and renewable energy solutions. SHV Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of SHV, a family-owned multinational, and consists of a group of specialized energy companies. The company’s brands include Calor, Ipragaz, Liquigas, Pinnacle, Primagas, Primagaz and Supergasbras. With these companies, SHV Energy’s mission is to provide decentralized, low-carbon and clean energy solutions to 30 million business and residential customers who are not on the energy grid. Further information is available at www.shvenergy.com

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in synthetic biology, bioinformatics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech’s first commercial scale gas fermentation plant has produced over 30 million gallons of ethanol which is the equivalent of keeping over 150,000 metric tons of CO 2 from the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA and employs more than 300 people. Further information is available at www.lanzatech.com .

As previously announced, LanzaTech has entered into a merger agreement for a business combination transaction with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI).

Media Contact

SHV Energy: Janneke Leegstra: janneke.leegstra@shvenergy.com

LanzaTech: Freya Burton: freya@lanzatech.com