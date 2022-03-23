JumpCloud Launches Its First PSA Integration With ConnectWise Manage

JumpCloud’s MSP community to gain efficiencies and simplify and streamline their billing processes through API integration



LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced the availability of its integration with ConnectWise Manage , the industry-leading professional services automation (PSA) software solution that streamlines a managed service provider’s (MSPs) entire operation with a single view to manage customers, help desk, billing, and more.

MSPs can spend hours each month manually reconciling usage information between the numerous applications they offer to their customers and their PSA. This process is time consuming and prone to errors, which leads to MSPs often underbilling their customers. The JumpCloud ConnectWise Manage billing integration addresses this common problem by allowing MSPs to easily and reliably reconcile billing to their clients in an automated manner. All an MSP needs to do is set up the integration and enable the automatic syncing of licenses used between the JumpCloud platform and the PSA. After that, whenever a change in license count occurs, JumpCloud will automatically reflect that change in ConnectWise Manage.

The ConnectWise Manage integration is part of JumpCloud’s broader investment to the 1,800 MSP partners that use the JumpCloud Directory Platform to secure clients’ identities and devices to enable identity and access management (IAM), unified endpoint management (UEM), mobile device management (MDM), Zero Trust conditional access, single-sign on (SSO) services, and more.

As small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increasingly turn to MSPs to handle their IT infrastructure and management, securing company resources without introducing onerous requirements for end users remains a critical concern. JumpCloud provides a secure, highly profitable platform for MSPs to manage customers and connect identity, device, and IT resources under a single platform to streamline operations, allowing time for MSPs to focus on their customers and growing their business.

“Helping our MSP partners is a top priority for JumpCloud,” said Katie Clouse, vice president of global MSP sales. “This integration will make it easier than ever for partners to manage JumpCloud across their client base. We will continue to invest in and support our partners, through both enhancements to the JumpCloud platform and integrations with industry-standard tools.”

JumpCloud’s Directory Platform gives IT teams an open directory platform for secure, frictionless access from any device to any IT resource, anywhere. The company’s platform is already deployed in over 150,000 worldwide organizations, including 1,800 partners across 55 countries, and its commitment to ease of use for both IT admins and the employees they manage has resulted in rapid product growth, rapid hiring expansion, and rapid customer adoption.

