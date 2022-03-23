Hardbacon Acquires Simplerate.ca to Expand Its Credit Cards and Rewards Content Offering

English French

MONTREAL, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon , a personal finance application used by more than 35,000 Canadians, announced today the acquisition of Simplerate.ca , consolidating its position in the rewards and credit cards space in Canada. With this acquisition, Hardbacon now reaches more than 200,000 Canadians per month across its mobile app and website properties.



As part of the acquisition, Hardbacon will continue to maintain Simplerate.ca and to update it with unique content that helps Canadians save money and earn rewards by picking the best credit cards , joining the right rewards programs and making it easier to shop online . Hardbacon will also deploy on the website its proprietary comparison tools , allowing Simple Rate visitors to compare credit cards , as well as other financial products such as mortgages , online brokers , savings accounts and robo-advisors .

The move is part of Hardbacon’s growth strategy based on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that includes the acquisition of specialized media properties in the field of personal finance. Most recently, the company acquired calculators website FindMyTotal, as well as French Canadian reward points specialist GratteCenne .

“Hardbacon is on a mission to help Canadians save money and to get there we have long been searching for a strong competitor in the reward points and credit cards space. Now, we are happy to have acquired a dedicated property to further this mission with the addition of Simple Rate,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault.

Simple Rate is a comparison website that is well respected for its mission to educate Canadians on how to use financial products and services the right way. Their website receives 20,000 unique visitors per month. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I started Simple Rate because I knew the right products can save you money and grow your wealth,” explained Simple Rate Founder, Paul Kim. “I’m glad Harbacon will be taking the helm of the company and to continue to push our mission further.”

Canadians can now shop and compare financial products at both Simplerate.ca and Hardbacon.ca.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards , bank accounts , online brokers and robo-advisors . Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0505451d-dda0-4bd6-82d7-c97a45eb1f2b