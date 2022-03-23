Axalta Coating Systems Appoints Christopher Evans as VP, Investor Relations

GLEN MILLS, Pa., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that Christopher Evans has joined Axalta as VP, Investor Relations, effective today.



Mr. Evans will report to Axalta’s SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Lannon, and will serve as the primary liaison between Axalta, its shareholders, and the investment community.

“Chris is a seasoned financial executive who brings significant expertise in investor relations, communications, and the chemical and coatings industry,” said Lannon. “We are excited to welcome Chris to the Axalta team. We look forward to him leveraging his experience and insights to communicate Axalta’s growth strategy, while further advancing our investor communications and engagement.”

Most recently, Mr. Evans was leading the Investor Relations function for Ecovyst. Prior to that role, he was Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy for Chemours responsible for managing quarterly earnings and all investor-facing events. He also covered the U.S. chemical industry for more than four years as a sell-side equity analyst for Goldman Sachs. Mr. Evans began his career at ExxonMobil as a Senior Research Chemist leading a research and development laboratory. Mr. Evans holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Rochester and a B.S. in Chemistry from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Mr. Evans replaces Christopher Mecray who left Axalta earlier this month to pursue a new career opportunity. “I would like to thank Chris for the outstanding work he did during his tenure with Axalta. He was instrumental in building our Investor Relations function since joining the company shortly after our public offering in late 2014,” commented Lannon.

