electroCore Announces Dr. Peter Staats to Keynote the Fifth Annual Bioelectronic Medicine Forum in New York

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced its co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peter Staats, will keynote the Fifth Annual Bioelectronic Medicine Forum on April 5, 2022.

The event will take place in New York City and will cover a range of technologies and indications for bioelectronic medicine, including applications in cardiovascular medicine, inflammation, gastrointestinal disorders, and many other clinical specialties.

Other panelists and presenters at the 2022 event include Marom Biksom, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at City College of New York; Imran Eba, partner at Action Potential Venture Capital; and Eric Van Gieson, Ph.D., Program Manager at DARPA Biological Technologies Office; and prior keynote speakers include Murthy Simhambhatla, the President and CEO of SetPoint Medical.

Dr. Staats is the former President of the North American Neuromodulation Society, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, New Jersey Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the Southern Pain Society. He is currently President of the World Institute of Pain and continues to serve as Chief Medical Officer for National Spine and Pain Centers, the largest pain practice in the United States, and electroCore, Inc.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

Investors:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

404-736-3838

ecor@cg.capital