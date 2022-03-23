Wi-Fi Alliance® honors 2021 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi Alliance® honors members who have demonstrated their commitment to Wi-Fi® quality, interoperability, and security by achieving the most Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ products in 2021. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED is a recognized brand for consumer, enterprise, and operator products meeting strict industry-agreed standards. Achieving product certification demonstrates a company’s commitment to high quality Wi-Fi and good user experience.



Wi-Fi CERTIFIED products undergo rigorous testing to validate interoperability with other certified products, giving users confidence that Wi-Fi devices work well together. The list of 2021 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED leaders include:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

TCL Corporation

Top Victory Investments Ltd.

WiZ – a Signify company

ZTE Corporation

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions – Top New Certifier



“Wi-Fi Alliance members drive Wi-Fi adoption with their commitment to Wi-Fi CERTIFIED, which ensures the growing variety of Wi-Fi devices continues to work well together,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. “We commend the Wi-Fi Alliance members earning the ‘Top Certifier’ distinction for their commitment to quality products that advance the Wi-Fi experience for all users.”

Wi-Fi device shipments reached more than four billion in 2021, and with nearly 18 billion devices in use today¹, Wi-Fi is relied on to provide quality connectivity across all possible environments. With the number of devices and applications growing each year, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED identifies Wi-Fi products providing the most consistent and reliable experience. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED gives companies three flexible testing options – including QuickTrack, the newest certification path introduced in 2021 – to ensure Wi-Fi Alliance members can deliver the highest quality Wi-Fi with their Wi-Fi CERTIFIED products. Users should look for the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED logo when making purchase decisions or view the Wi-Fi Alliance Product Finder for certified devices.

_______________________

¹ IDC Research, Jan 2022

Please watch our video to learn more about the value of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED.

About Wi-Fi Alliance® | www.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 70,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

Follow Wi-Fi Alliance:

wi-fi.org/beacon

wi-fi.org/signal

facebook.com/wificertified

twitter.com/wifialliance

linkedin.com/company/wi-fi-alliance

youtube.com/wifialliance

Media Contact:

Michelle Panico

Highwire PR for Wi-Fi Alliance

wi-fi@highwirepr.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6dfb34c-3933-43a4-91ff-3393f6398992

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50383106-d1ba-4693-a4e7-6f498b4b6ecb