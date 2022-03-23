LifeMD Launches Proprietary Over-the-Counter Skincare Line for Women, Expanding Teledermatology Offerings

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the launch of its clinically studied, over-the-counter (OTC) clinical skincare product line for women.



NavaMD™ is revolutionizing dermatology by making it possible to visit a dermatologist anywhere, anytime. Its new OTC skincare line is supported by over 35 patents, rigorous clinical testing, and several peer-reviewed medical publications. Its proprietary enzyme technology, Aquabeautine XL®*, relies on a groundbreaking mechanism to target and dissolve dead skin cells while leaving healthy cells untouched. Aquabeautine XL enables effective skin rejuvenation without the potential irritation often seen in other types of exfoliants. The OTC line consists of a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and eye cream – all safe for any skin type. The products are natural, non-toxic, dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and effective on their own or safely paired with any of NavaMD’s prescription treatments.

“In dermatology, we know there is no 'one size fits all' approach to treating patients, even within specific skin concerns and/or conditions. The key is to combine timely and supportive care from great doctors with effective personalized prescription treatments and scientifically supported over-the-counter products,” said Dr. Matthew Zipoli, medical chair of NavaMD.

“NavaMD’s Aquabeautine XL product line is one of the most compelling OTC skincare offerings I have seen in over 20 years of practicing dermatology,” Zipoli said.

NavaMD offers women a new way to access exceptional dermatology. With its team of licensed board-certified dermatologists and physicians, NavaMD focuses on treating a range of prevalent skincare concerns and diseases, such as acne, rosacea, and aging skin—with future rollouts planned across other dermatological treatment areas. By leveraging proprietary technology from its parent company, LifeMD, patients have access to and benefit from a suite of world-class virtual dermatologists and physicians, custom treatment plans, and ongoing medical support and follow-ups—all from the comfort of home.

“In-licensing and further developing proprietary and clinically studied OTC products that support our telehealth and pharmacy offerings remains a key part of LifeMD’s long-term strategy,” said LifeMD’s founder and CEO, Justin Schreiber. “NavaMD's expanded portfolio follows this model and highlights the inherent synergies of our approach.”

NavaMD offers patients a complete teledermatology experience, including a complementary dermatology consultation and specialized treatment plans along with a free 30-day trial of custom prescription formulas. Patients can discuss their treatment and progress at any time with their assigned physician or any of NavaMD’s patient support team members. Visit www.navamd.com to learn more.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, affiliated 50-state medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

