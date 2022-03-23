Catchpoint Unveils New User Experience Platform to Improve Digital Service and Application Performance for Observability and Monitoring Practitioners

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint®, the global leader in digital experience observability, announced today the release of Catchpoint Symphony, its newest User Experience (UX) platform enabling observability and monitoring practitioners to accelerate optimization of digital experience, services, and web applications.



Reimagining the fragmented observability market, Catchpoint Symphony has been designed from the ground up with input from hundreds of practitioners and extensive usability studies and is developed for Catchpoint’s existing user base of site reliability engineers, monitoring and observability strategists and network architects. Symphony is highly intuitive, easy to onboard with and utilize. It delivers a common toolset with efficient, simplified and results-driven workflows and is highly extensible. Built on a completely new and modern technology stack, the Symphony UX is unleashing the power of Catchpoint’s Observability Network which is the largest and most advanced in the industry. Customers will be able to perform more advanced testing and monitoring, analyze and correlate broader data sets, collected from even more telemetry sources. In addition, Symphony is enabling faster product innovation – the speed at which new capabilities can be added to the Portal has increased exponentially.

“Enterprises increasingly rely on public infrastructure to deliver services and reach users globally – commercial Internet, multi-access edge computing (MEC), multi-CDNs, Internet security, hybrid-cloud, and SaaS,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO at Catchpoint. “Although the business benefits of leveraging public infrastructure are tremendous, it introduces a lot of complexity and dangerous blind spots, leaving our customers vulnerable to business impacting outages. It also makes it harder to identify and troubleshoot issues proactively before they impact digital user experience. With Symphony and the Catchpoint platform, our customers can remove the inherit public infrastructure blind spots and can identify and fix problems faster than before.”

Using Symphony, IT departments can quickly visualize user experience, service, application, and network performance across all data sources, including real user monitoring (RUM) browser data, BGP and network data, user sentiment and proactive tests. Based on test comparisons, Symphony outperforms legacy UX systems by 83%, cutting performance issue identification down to within a 10-second timeframe.

“The new Catchpoint User Experience has really improved the way we are able to view our data. It’s much more efficient being able to combine both Active and Real User data into a single dashboard view.” – Robin Schenck, QA & Release Manager, Blue Nile

Catchpoint Symphony is now available to Catchpoint’s global network of Enterprise customers. For additional information, please visit:

