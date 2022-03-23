Netreo Further Strengthens Security Posture, Earning Veracode Verified Team Recognition for Entire Product Line

Huntington Beach, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced the company has achieved Veracode Verified Team status for Netreo’s full-stack monitoring and observability suite. Current and future Netreo customers now have independent validation that Netreo prioritizes security and proactively monitors processes, products and people to ensure customer data stays securely protected. All Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring, Retrace full lifecycle APM (application performance monitoring) and Prefix real-time, code-level profiling solutions have received Veracode Verified Team certification.

“Today more than ever, business leaders demand independent confirmation that their data and mission-critical applications are well protected against cybersecurity breaches,” said Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. “Netreo customers already display confidence in our solutions with deployments in banking, government, healthcare and many other highly regulated, high-profile industries. Veracode Verified Team status further demonstrates Netreo’s proactive approach to improving the security measures that keep customer data and our solutions safe.”

Veracode Verified Team is the second of three progressive accreditation tiers that independently confirm companies are actively monitoring and improving security practices in product development, deployment and use. Building on Veracode Verified Standard recognition, Team status confirms that Netreo:

Complies with more stringent and frequent security program reviews

Applications have no severe security flaws

Remediates any identified product issues within tight SLAs

Has at least one dedicated, in-house security champion on the development team

Provides training on secure coding best practices for the identified security champion

Assesses open-source components for added application security

“Netreo has made secure software development a priority and a competitive advantage by adopting a mature application security program that covers the entire SDLC,” said Brian Roche, Chief Product Officer at Veracode. “Veracode Verified provides value without straining security resources and allows organizations like Netreo to quickly, effectively and continuously reduce risk.”

Netreo Full-Stack IT Infrastructure Monitoring and Observability

The Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring and observability suite provides comprehensive insights into enterprise computing resources, enabling business leaders to proactively correlate IT performance with business results. With seamless, hybrid monitoring of physical and multi-cloud infrastructures, application performance and digital experiences, Netreo empowers both IT and business leaders to ensure that great user experiences lead to improved business outcomes. Netreo ITIM, Retrace by Netreo APM and Prefix by Netreo provide deep monitoring of key metrics with actionable insights to ensure maximum performance from pre-production application development through end-to-end infrastructure optimization.

Veracode Verified provides a holistic, objective view of an organization’s application security program and offers three tiers for measuring success and assessing application security posture - Veracode Verified Standard, Veracode Verified Team and Veracode Verified Continuous. All three levels start by validating that AppSec programs are properly defined and implemented at the product level and include troubleshooting and remediation guidance and periodic application reviews. Each tier is cumulative, building upon the qualifications of the previous tier and strengthening participants’ integration of security into the development process.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.

About Veracode

Veracode is a leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams’ productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on Twitter.