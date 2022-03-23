ProStar Announces Trimble Integration Of PointMan For Apple iOS

BOULDER, Colo., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Trimble GPS/GNSS receiver integration of its flagship product PointMan for Apple iOS.



“We are excited to support ProStar’s PointMan running on iOS devices for our wide range of GPS/GNSS receivers, including our newest receiver, the Catalyst DA2,” stated Stephanie Machaud, Strategic Marketing Manager. “The new DA2 is powered by Trimble ProPoint™ GNSS technology and at 12 OZ, it is the smallest, lightest, and most precise GNSS receiver that we have ever developed and provides for a powerful data collection solution with ProStar’s PointMan. Combining PointMan with Trimble’s DA2 catalyst provides a precise and comprehensive data collection solution to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical underground infrastructure.”

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ProStar are engaged in a business partnership allowing the Company full access to the Trimble GPS/GNSS receivers and Trimble Software Development Kit (SDK). The partnership allows ProStar to integrate its flagship mobile solution PointMan with Trimble’s wide range of precision GPS/GNSS receivers, including the new Trimble Catalyst DA2. With this recent Trimble SDK release, PointMan now supports Trimble receivers for mobile devices running Google Android operating system and Apple iOS including, the DA2, R2, R12/I, and R1. PointMan iOS is now available on the Apple Store.

“We worked very closely with Trimble’s software development team in order to complete the integration of PointMan with Trimble’s GPS/GNSS receivers supporting Apple’s iOS,” stated Vasa Dasan, ProStar’s COO. “This development adds significant value and flexibility to our Trimble partnership as it provides the ability to support Trimble clients that have chosen the Android operating system as well as those that prefer Apple as their device of choice.

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

visit: geospatial.trimble.com.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

