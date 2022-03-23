Bionano Genomics Announces its Participation at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting with Six Posters and All of its On-Market Solutions on Display

Bionano is back in-person at the ACMG annual meeting – this time as ONE COMPANY with MORE SOLUTIONS

For the first time, Bionano will exhibit all of its products and solutions with its combined commercial teams together [in one location] Optical Genome Mapping Solutions, Testing and Laboratory Services, & Software

Six scientific posters will illustrate the capabilities and scope of Bionano’s solutions for impacting clinical genetics research and rare undiagnosed genetic diseases (RUGD)

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that it is participating in-person at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting. In addition to having six posters that present advances in clinical genetics research, Bionano will exhibit its complete portfolio of products and services as one company with more solutions.

The main ACMG conference sessions take place from March 23–26, 2022, in Nashville, TN with a virtual attendance option. As the first major genetics conference to be held in person in the U.S. since 2020, Bionano’s commercial presence will reflect its expansion over the last two years, which now includes genome mapping solutions, software, and testing and laboratory services. Bionano acquired BioDiscovery in November 2021 and has integrated BioDiscovery’s software products into its commercial offering while the combined software development teams focus on adding OGM data alongside sequencing and microarray data in NxClinical™ under the leadership of Dr. Soheil Shams, Bionano’s Chief Informatics Officer and founder of BioDiscovery. Bionano acquired Lineagen in August 2020 and sells Lineagen’s menu of laboratory developed tests (LDTs) for pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder. Bionano will have multiple attendees participating from both the scientific and commercial teams representing all product categories.

“Bionano has evolved significantly in the last two years and we are now one team with more solutions that can benefit genetic clinicians and researchers. We believe our solutions can promote discovery by enabling geneticists to see more important genetic variations, and our testing services can play a role in ending the diagnostic odyssey for patients with genetic disorders. We are eager to showcase the ways in which we can partner with geneticists in our continued mission to transform how the world sees the genome,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and CEO of Bionano Genomics.

Scientific poster session contributions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Poster Title Poster number Author list (Presenting author highlighted) Optical Genome Mapping Workflow for Constitutional Genomic Structural and Copy Number Variation and Analysis eP334 Clifford B, Barseghyan H, Pang AWC, Chaubey A, Hastie A Comparative Benchmarking of Optical Genome Mapping and Chromosomal Microarray Reveals High Technological Concordance in CNV Identification and Structural Variant Refinement



eP317



Barseghyan H, Pang AWC, Sulpizio S, Morton A, Chaubey A, Hastie A Optical Genome Mapping for High Throughput Analysis of Repeat Expansion Disorders eP379



Muggli M, Ramandi B, Miller N, Zhang D, Lam ET, Wang J, Wang T, Lee J, Pang AWC, Sadowski HB, Hastie A, Oldakowski M Optical Genome Mapping Capability Expanded to Enable Detection of Absence of Heterozygosity eP388 Rao AR, Lam ET, Velazquez-Muriel JA, Zhang D, Miller N, Pang AWC, Hastie A, Chaubey A, Oldakowski M The Full (Mutation) Picture: One-Third of Patients with Fragile X Syndrome Present with Neurodevelopmental Disorders without Dysmorphism or Family History eP341



Diaz J, Lovelace E, Ortega A, Martin M Optical Genome Mapping for Constitutional Postnatal SV, CNV, and Repeat Array Sizing: A Multi-site Clinical Study eP391 Sahajpal N, Kolhe R

Full content of the posters will be made available on the Bionano Genomics website once they have been presented at the conference.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com , lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com

