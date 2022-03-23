Katapult Hires New VP of Strategic Partnerships and VP of Strategy

PLANO, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult, a leading lease-to-own platform that integrates with major e-commerce platforms to power online shopping for non-prime customers, announced it has hired Jay Diamonon as Katapult’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Eric Harmon as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. Diamonon will take the lead in securing and managing Katapult’s current and future retail partners, while Harmon will take the lead in defining Katapult’s strategic priorities and initiatives to accelerate the company's growth.

Prior to joining Katapult, Diamonon led the US sales team for Adyen, a leading payments processing company, and during his time there, he started and managed the partnerships team. Particularly relevant to his new role, Diamonon forged strategic partnerships at BBVA, including Banking as a Service partnerships with Uber and Amazon. He brings 15 years of fintech experience to Katapult and previously held strategy-related positions at Visa, First Data/Fiserv, and GlobalCollect/Ingenico. Diamonon launched his career in corporate finance/financial planning and analysis, reporting to senior executives at Continental Airlines and Air Liquide America. A native Houstonian, Diamonon earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Virginia and resides in Santa Fe, NM.

As Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, Harmon brings a wide range of experience to Katapult, from market analyst to fintech venture capitalist to most recently holding a position as executive director of alternative data product at UBS. He has supported founders and boards of nextgen start-ups developing new growth channels in product and client acquisition for accelerating platform growth. Harmon holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation, received an MBA from Columbia University, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting & Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.

“We’re excited to welcome both Jay and Eric to Katapult and are looking forward to benefiting from their deep expertise,” said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. “Jay’s ideas to make Katapult the best partner possible are unmatched and Eric’s strategic leadership experience will be instrumental in helping us spearhead new strategies to continue to grow our business.”

About Katapult

Katapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

Investor Inquiries:

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations

Bill Wright

917-750-0346

bill.wright@katapult.com



Press Inquiries:

Allison + Partners

908-566-2090

katapult@allisonpr.com

