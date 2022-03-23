Springs Rejuvenation, Inc. is Proud to Have Helped AEW Superstar Brian Cage Return to Ring Rapidly

ATLANTA, GA , March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Avra, Inc. (OTC PINK: SPRJ), Springs Rejuvenation, (“Springs”), a Dunwoody, Georgia based anti-aging and stem cell center focusing on stem cell therapy, today announced they added another treatment success story.

Brian Cage is an American bodybuilder and professional wrestler currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name Brian Cage. He was previously signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from 2008-2009 and Impact Wrestling, making appearances between 2012-2014 and 2018-2020. While in Impact Wrestling, Cage became a one-time Impact X Division Champion and a one-time Impact World Champion. Cage has also wrestled in promotions including Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Lucha Underground from 2014-2018 and Asistencia Asesoría y Administración (AAA) from 2015–2016.

“After my hamstring tear, Springs got me back in the game much sooner than I would have with rehab alone and don’t let that throw you off either this isn’t just for pro athletes. This is for anyone with pain…so this isn’t just about getting you back in the game faster this is really about getting anyone back in the game of life.” - Brian Cage

About Springs Rejuvenation Inc.

At Springs Rejuvenation we strive to be at the cutting edge of regenerative medicine and anti-aging research. Our mission is to provide patients with individualized, state-of-the-art treatment, returning each patient to their natural mobility as quickly as possible.

With the goal of addressing the root cause of your pain, rather than just masking it. We want to help you achieve whole body health and rejuvenation. This will help you feel stronger, improve mood, look younger, heal faster and perform at the optimal level. Our patients have found both freedom from pain and improved quality of life.

Our professional staff is uniquely composed of physicians/researchers in the Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and regenerative medicine, also including sports-related injuries and chronic joint pain.

Our Medical Director & Founder is Dr. Charles A. Pereyra is the founder of Springs Rejuvenation Stem Cell Therapy in Atlanta, GA (since 2018). He is our current lead clinical Physician and an expert in Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and Regenerative medicine. Dr. Juan Pablo Nieto specializes in sports-related injuries as well as chronic joint pain. His has expertise experience with diagnostic ultrasound exams as well as joint and tendon injections with PRP, & prolotherapy. His highlights include caring/treating professional athletes: NBA Wizards & D1 level athletes from different multiple sports and presented research at national conferences.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AVRN/disclosure

Company website(s): www.avrabiz.com ; https://springsrejuvenation.com

Company Twitter: @Springsavra

Investor Relations Contact

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

