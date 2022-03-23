Onconova Therapeutics to Present at the Next Generation Kinase Inhibitors Summit

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Adar Makovski Silverstein, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for Onconova, will present a high-level overview of the Company’s narazaciclib program at the Next Generation Kinase Inhibitors Summit on March 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET.



Also in connection with the summit, Dr. Steven Fruchtman, President & CEO of Onconova, will co-chair a pre-conference workshop entitled “Harnessing Effective Translational & Clinical Strategies to Prevent Future Safety Issues and Accelerate Kinase Inhibitor Development to Cover Unmet Needs in Humans,” on March 29, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET. Both the summit and pre-conference workshop will take place at Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts. Those interested in registering for the summit can do so here.

About the Next Generation Kinase Inhibitors Summit

The inaugural Next Generation Kinase Inhibitors Summit is the only industry-focused meeting dedicated to applying novel kinase biology to drug development and innovating existing programs to produce the next wave of kinase inhibitor drugs which are able to show efficacious and durable clinical response in oncology and beyond. The summit is expected to include 60+ senior drug developers, 20+ speakers, 1 deep-dive workshop, and over 3 days of unrivalled content spanning discovery, R&D and clinical development.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-sponsored study program, including in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a investigator-sponsored study with oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab for patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

