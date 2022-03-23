New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247531/?utm_source=GNW

The global hand dryers market is expected grow from $1.59 billion in 2021 to $1.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.69%.



The hand dryers market consists of sales of hand dryers and related services.Hand dryers are cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly devices that are extensively adopted in restaurants, hotels, offices, and malls as a replacement to towel.



Hand dryers are electronic machines used for drying hands in public bathrooms that works either by pressing a button or automatically using a sensor. These are highly responsive and are equipped with fast reacting sensors with maximum energy efficiency for instant reaction.



The main product of hand dryers are jet air and hot air.Jet hand dryers provide energy efficient usage for drying hand.



The jet air market consists of sales of jet air hand dryers by entities that allow high-speed drying features with adjustable motors. The major operational type of hand dryers is manual on-automatic off, fully automatic and by end-user into airports, hotel & restaurants, hospitals, offices, shopping malls and others and used in airports, hotel & restaurants, hospitals, offices, shopping malls, others



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hand dryers market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the hand dryers market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Strong growth in hospitality industry drove the market for hand dryers in the historic period.The rapidly growing hospitality industry, such as the rise in hotels and restaurants, boosted the growth of the hand dryers market, driven by the need to meet cleanliness requirements in the food services and hospitality sector.



For instance, according to National Restaurant Association in 2019, the restaurant industry is expected to double its sales by 2030. Strong economic growth in hospitality industry boosted the demand for hand dryers which drove the market during the historic period.



The increased noise levels in hand dryers are expected to limit the growth of the hand dryers market.Hand dryers are dangerous and operate at high noise levels that can be hazardous to children’s hearing.



For instance, in 2019, in Canada, according to a new study published in ’Paediatrics & Child Health’, a journal of the Canadian Paediatric Society, ears of children were hurting due to high noise levels of hand dryers.The noise levels with 110 decibels causes hearing loss in children within two minutes and noise levels with 120 decibels causes ear pain and injury.



The driers were louder than the manufacturers claimed, with a potential to damage the users’ ears. Increased noise levels in hand dryers, therefore, has a negative impact on the hand dryers market.



Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors.For instance, in November 2019, Dyson Ltd, a UK-based company specialized in manufacturing hand dryers, launched their new product Dyson Airblade 9kJ hand dryer in India.



This product needs no touch to start its operation and comes with an added feature of HEPA filters that can purify 99.95% of particles from bathroom air. The product costs $1,349 (INR 97,000) in the US and $1248 (INR 95000) in India.



The countries covered in the hand dryers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





