Nutraceuticals are health products that are labelled under foods but are also utilized for medicinal purposes. They are also called bioceuticals as they are made from food materials and extracts. Nutraceuticals s are used for treatment and prevention of diseases and as supplements to maintain and improve health and wellbeing, prevent chronic diseases, delay aging, support the structure or function of the body, and increase life expectancy. There are various types of Nutraceuticals products available in the market that are used for a variety of applications. As these products are considered to be food supplements or additives, they are unregulated in many countries across the world.



Consumer across the world are looking for customizable food, beverages, and dietary solutions that will help them more aggressively meet their own unique nutrition and personal health goals. Active and health-conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives for sugar-based drinks that are rich in carbohydrates and unhealthy chemicals. Functional beverages consist of specific nutrients and supplements, which enhance athletic performance and metabolism. Appropriate nutrition is an essential prerequisite for effective improvement of athletic performance, conditioning, recovery from fatigue after exercise, and rapid recovery of injury. In addition, it helps in diabetes management. Changes in lifestyle of consumers has been one of the major factors that has contributed toward the growing popularity of functional food in developing economies. In Asia-Pacific countries, surge in per capita income has led to changing food habits of customers. Rise in aspiration and penchant for luxury lifestyle has led to manifold increase in market size and overall demand.



Demand for Nutraceuticals products is growing rapidly. The main reason for this increase is the increasing awareness regarding the health and wellness benefits due to the consumption of Nutraceuticals supplements. Furthermore, adoption of severe lifestyles due to work pressure and greater consumption of fast food is propelling consumers to search for supplements that can help in maintaining wellbeing of the consumers. Increasing consumption of unhealthy food is leading to diseases like high cholesterol, obesity, bone degradation, and heart related diseases. More consumers are reporting increase in fitness activities like visiting gyms and athletic centers to maintain health, and are coupling these activities with Nutraceuticals s in order to gain maximum results.



Many consumers are avoiding chemical ingredients in their food, health food, functional food, proteins, and Nutraceuticals products. Hence, demand for naturally sourced ingredients and herbal canned tomatoes is increasing continuously. This demand is mainly increasing in developed regions of North America and Europe as consumers in this region are spending more on natural products compared to consumers in other regions. Newer types of Nutraceuticals s in the forms of gummies, jellies, and soft gels are being introduced in the market and their adoption is gradually increasing, they are available in a myriad of shapes, sizes, flavors and concentrations. Most of these Nutraceuticals s are intended for daily consumption, and hence these varieties make it possible for consumers to have these Nutraceuticals daily if they are perceived to be fun to consume.



The global Nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type, form, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into functional beverage, functional food, and dietary supplements. By form the market is segmented into capsules and tablets, liquid, powder, others. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and online channels. The global Nutraceuticals market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players profiled for in the Nutraceuticals market analysis Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., General Mills Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

