Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2022

87 billion in 2021 to $5.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The smart dishwashers market consists of sales of smart dishwashers and related services that are used in commercial and household. A smart dishwasher is a linked smart home appliance (such as a smart microwave or smart oven) that gives your regular dishwasher enhanced features, such features can include Wi-Fi access and options for versatility such as voice control from an activated virtual home assistant and mobile controls.



The main types of smart dishwashers are small size freestyle smart dishwashers and large-scale freestyle smart dishwashers.Small size freestyle smart dishwashers are smaller in size and usually used by residential users.



The smart dishwashers are used in household and commercial applications and are distributed through online and offline channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart dishwashers market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the smart dishwashers market.



The increasing importance of kitchen renovation or remodeling is a key factor driving the growth of the smart dishwasher’s market.Changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers due to rapid urbanization is resulting in kitchen renovation or remodelling.



The interest to create a modular kitchen is leading to the rapid growth of clever kitchen appliances such as cooking utensils, cookery and dishwasher. According to Hamerville Media Groupn, the proliferation of smart dishwasher’s in U.K and Germany stood at 43.1% and 54.9% respectively in 2019. Therefore, the increasing importance of kitchen renovation or remodelling is expected to drive the growth of the smart dishwasher’s market



The high repair cost is a key factor hampering the growth of the smart dishwasher’s market.Each brand, for instance Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, among others, has different manufacturing costs for replacement parts and that can have a drastic effect on repair bill.



The shipping of the required part might be expensive and time-consuming as well.Also, the repair cost depends on the issues such as faulty codes, faulty motors, drainage, and worn gasket.



Therefore, the high repair cost is expected to hinder the growth of the smart dishwasher’s market.



The Wi-Fi enabled smart dishwashers is a key trend in the smart dishwashers market.The Wi-Fi enabled dish washer allows owners to manage the cleaning process, enabling them to begin and track cycles remotely via phone or tablet.



For instance, LG Wi-Fi enabled smart dishwashers come with built-in SmartThinQ technology that provide mobile alerts when a process is over.The SmartThinQ technology is integrated with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and therefore the status can be checked through voice commands without the requirement of any manual activities.



In 2020, Whirlpool has introduced Whirpool WFC3C24PUK dishwasher with the company’s 6th Sense Technology that uses sensors to detect how dirty the plates are and change the settings accordingly. The wi-fi enabled smart technology dishwashers deliver excellent cleaning results with time, energy & water savings.



In October 2020, KONKA, a Chinese manufacturer of electronics products headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong acquired Beko Changzhou Plant and reached a strategic corporation agreement to share their developments related to systematic washing machine design.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





