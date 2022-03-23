Global High Density Polyethylene Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high density polyethylene (HDPE) market reached a value of US$ 74.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 97.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.65% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



High density polyethylene (HDPE) is a moderately stiff plastic with a highly crystalline structure. It is strong, inexpensive, possesses excellent processability, and has several characteristics that make it an ideal material for packaging and manufacturing applications. It is tougher than standard polyethylene, acts as a powerful barrier against moisture, and remains solid at room temperature. Besides this, it is resistant to insects, rot, and chemicals. HDPE does not generate harmful emissions during its manufacturing or during application by end users. As it also leaks no harmful chemicals into the soil or water, its sales are increasing worldwide.



High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Trends:

HDPE finds extensive application in numerous industries on account of its low moisture absorption and chemical and corrosion resistance. For instance, it is widely utilized in the packaging industry across the globe due to rapid urbanization, boosting sales of smart devices, increasing internet penetration and the thriving e-commerce sector.

Moreover, there is a rise in the employment of HDPE in the food and beverage (F&B) sector on account of its increasing usage in the production of various products, such as bottle caps, food storage containers, and bags. This, coupled with the growing on-the-go food consumption, rising number of online food delivery platforms and the certification of HDPE as a food-grade polymer, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, pipes made from HDPE are used in the construction industry around the world for residential plumbing purposes. This, in confluence with the rising global population, is fueling the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global high density polyethylene (HDPE) market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on feedstock, application and manufacturing process.



Breakup by Feedstock:

Naphtha

Natural Gas

Others

Breakup by Application:

Blow Molding

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Pipe and Extrusion

Others

At present, blow molding accounts for the majority of the total market share.



Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Gas Phase Process

Slurry Process

Solution Process

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

The Asia Pacific currently enjoys the leading position in the market on account of the increasing construction activities in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Dynalab Corp., The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., INEOS AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), SINOPEC Beijing Yanshan Company, PetroChina Company Ltd., Braskem, Reliance Industries Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd., Prime Polymer Co. Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



