Loop Media, Inc. Launches Loyalty Rewards Program to Help Businesses Thrive

GLENDALE, CA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the launch of its Loop Rewards Program, giving business owners the opportunity to earn money for keeping the Loop Player on.

Loop Media has prioritized helping businesses since the inception of the streaming platform by eliminating the existing cost of content, which is typically expensive and not custom-curated. Following a strong year in 2021, Loop wishes to share a portion of ad revenue with those that matter most: small and medium-sized businesses using its Loop Player. Business owners can earn money by keeping the Loop Player running for (an average of) eight hours a day on Loop’s ad-supported channels for every screen with a Loop Player. Businesses receive their Rewards monthly to use as they see fit, including donating their Rewards to a charity of their choice. This program comes at an especially important time as businesses work to recover from recent COVID-19 spikes and the resulting decline in sales.

"We're committed to being the best partner possible to businesses using our ad-supported Loop Player,” said Bob Gruters, Chief Revenue Officer for Loop Media. “Loop Rewards lets us give back to businesses now, when they need it the most. Fully licensed music and lifestyle content plays a big role in how businesses entertain and inform their customers and we're eager to help them win every month. Loop Media is proud to watch our business partners thrive again."

“Loop's music and video content service is a great entertainment option for our model units, clubhouses and outdoor common areas in our luxury communities,” said Serena with Westcorp Properties. “Another plus is their Rewards Program: the more players you use, the more perks you receive!”

“As of early December 2021, Loop has been and is the only provider that provides free video dongle(s)/TV player(s) making the setup extremely easy,” said Mohammad, Co-founder of Soapy Soap Company. “Getting started was as simple as connecting the power and HDMI cable to the TV. Even more, the unit came pre-set up, ready to use!

Business owners can now participate in the Loop Rewards Program.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

