Pensa Partners with Blue Yonder to Deliver Continuous Shelf Monitoring and Compliance to CPG Brands and Retailers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems, a leading innovator in automated retail shelf intelligence, today announced a partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. By combining data and insights from Blue Yonder’s category management solutions with Pensa’s automated view of real-world in-store shelf conditions, mutual customers will be able to continuously optimize assortments, maximize efficiencies and drive incremental sales.



Once considered a tactical activity focused on filling shelves, today’s category management has emerged as a competitive differentiator. As a key connection point with the consumer, category management yields a range of critical data about individual products, assortments, space management, demand trends, and localized shopper preferences.

Pensa provides continuous monitoring and feedback of actual retail shelf conditions delivering a source of truth about out-of-stocks, shelf effectiveness, and space allocation. Pensa’s in-store execution signal together with Blue Yonder’s customer-centric space planning and assortment management solutions enable mutual customers to continuously improve planograms, assortment plans, store layouts, and forecast accuracy.

Pensa is the first fully automated shelf intelligence solution, learning to visually recognize and distinguish between products on the shelf much as a human does versus scanning a barcode on the back of a package or comparing a single product image against a product image database. Pensa captures then analyzes a video stream of hundreds of images, taken from numerous angles, of each individual product on the shelf to accurately identify and distinguish between products in near real-time to calculate a highly accurate view of shelf inventory and performance. See Pensa capture and analyze a store aisle in seconds here.

“Bringing innovation to the market is core at Pensa and collaborating with leaders like Blue Yonder to deliver business value is the best kind of innovation,” said Richard Schwartz, president and CEO of Pensa Systems. “The age of Shelf 3.0 is upon us, and I am very excited at the prospects of our partnership to improve category management and corresponding business results for our mutual customers.”

Pensa will be at both ShopTalk 2022 in Las Vegas from March 27-30 and the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference 2022 in Orlando from March 28-31. Please reach out to connect.

About Pensa Systems

Pensa Systems is the leader in automated retail shelf intelligence, powered by patented advanced AI and computer vision. Pensa delivers the source of truth about what’s happening on the retail shelf to minimize stockouts, increase shelf share, optimize product planning, and improve the customer experience for the omnichannel world. Pensa partners with top CPG brands and retailers globally, including Johnson & Johnson, General Mills, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Circle K, and Unilever to address a trillion-dollar “blind spot” at a critical time in the industry. Pensa was recently named to the 2022 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 as a top innovator defining the future of retail. Please visit pensasystems.com to learn more, and stay connected.

Pensa Systems Contact:

Marianna Vyridi

Tel: + 1-650-468-3263

Email: mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc0851db-42aa-41e0-b25c-d3ae97b3f3bb