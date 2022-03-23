IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Advanced Container Technologies Inc.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advanced Container Technologies Inc. (OTC: ACTX), the exclusive U.S. distributor of automated indoor “micro-farms” called Grow Pods and related equipment and supplies, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Grow Pods, developed and manufactured by GP Solutions Inc., offer a controlled environment in which food and herbs can be grown without pesticides, harmful chemicals or risk of pathogen contamination, and with low energy consumption. Restaurants, grocery stores, non-profits, MSOs and entrepreneurs can use Grow Pods to ensure a fresh supply of ultra-clean produce year-round. As of February 28, 2022, Advanced Container Technologies is exploring the acquisition of the assets and the assumption of some or all of the liabilities of GP Solutions Inc.

The Grow Pod controlled environment offers major advantages for the production of high-value crops. The ability to grow year-round and cultivate in a smaller footprint using less water and power are some of the primary advantages of the system. Grow Pods offer constant temperature, humidity and airflow control, as well as automated watering and lighting schedules for optimal growth and minimal labor requirements, regardless of crop.

Advanced Container Technologies also meets the needs of the pharmaceutical and medical markets, including the cannabis and hemp industries, with patented packaging systems. The company designs and sells patented proprietary medical-grade plastic containers, known as the Medtainer®, that store and grind pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Advanced Container Technologies.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Advanced Container Technologies the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“The USDA has stated that vertical farming practices utilizing indoor micro-farms are no longer ‘futuristic’ concepts, and Advanced Container Technologies is capitalizing on this growing opportunity through its distribution of Grow Pods,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for the company as it explores a possible acquisition of GP Solutions and continues to refine and commercialize its line of Medtainer containers.”

About Advanced Container Technologies Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies Inc. is in the business of selling and distributing self-contained, automated, indoor “micro-farms” called Grow Pods, along with related equipment and supplies. Additionally, the company designs and sells patented proprietary medical-grade plastic containers, known as the Medtainer®, that store and grind pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

