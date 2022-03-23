SFLMaven Announces New Company Record Thursday Night Auction Bringing in $313k on March 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Total Sales of $355k for seven days ended Mar 17

Mar 17 Thursday Night Auction Sales of more than 313k

The March 17 “Famous Thursday Night Auction” event was highlighted by the sale of a Retro Heavy Ultra Fine Platinum 33ct Diamond & Emerald Bracelet 78.54 Grams for $17,255.

"Another week, another new Company record,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “Last Thursday’s auction was the best we have ever had in two decades of operations as a leading vintage jewelry dealer. But this wasn’t an aberration. We have been building toward this result each week this year, with increasing web traffic, more repeat customers, and bigger sale totals. This week’s upcoming auction looks set to be another tremendous night with some remarkable new pieces up for grabs. We hope to see you there!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven

Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

Attachment