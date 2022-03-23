Allogene Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Publication Highlighting Superiority of Healthy Donor-Derived Allogeneic CAR T Cells Over Patient-Derived Cells in Multiple Myeloma

Results Demonstrated Anti-BCMA CAR T Cells Derived from Healthy Donors Had Better Immune Fitness and Killing Activity

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today announced the publication of preclinical study results demonstrating the superior long-term in vitro myeloma-killing activity of allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cells from healthy donors compared with anti-BCMA CAR T cells from patients with multiple myeloma. The findings were published in Cancer Research Communications, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

“Despite the rapidly evolving treatment landscape for multiple myeloma, this hematologic cancer remains incurable. With so many patients experiencing aggressive disease progression, novel, effective and readily available therapies are needed,” said Reuben Benjamin, MBBS, FRCPath, Ph.D., co-author of the publication and Consultant Hematologist at King’s College Hospital in London. “This preclinical study provides strong evidence of the potential benefits of an allogeneic CAR T therapy derived from young healthy donors over an autologous approach in which a patient’s own T cells are genetically engineered to attack myeloma cancer cells. T cells derived from healthy donors were more abundant, had greater fitness and anti-cancer killing potential, and have the ability to be administered without delay.”

BCMA is a validated target in multiple myeloma due to its high specificity and broad expression. In this study led by Ana M. Metelo M.Sc. Ph.D., Postdoctoral Research Associate at King’s College London, anti-BCMA CAR T cells were generated from young healthy donors and from patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (median age: 61 years) and their profile, fitness and cytotoxic (anti-tumor) activity were compared. Results showed that:

Healthy donors had higher T cell counts, a higher CD4/CD8 T cell ratio, and naïve/stem cell memory phenotype compared with patients with relapsed multiple myeloma.

Anti-BCMA allogeneic CAR T cells derived from healthy donors showed efficient killing of primary multiple myeloma cells across different patient sub-groups including those with high-risk disease.

In a subset of patient samples with low BCMA, the addition of a gamma secretase inhibitor increased the surface levels of BCMA and led to improved cytotoxic activity.



“These preclinical study results further support our approach to using allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cells to treat patients with multiple myeloma. As we presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting in December 2021, our ongoing Phase 1 UNIVERSAL trial of ALLO-715 is the first allogeneic trial to demonstrate safety and substantial efficacy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma,” said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer.

Manufacturing T cells from a healthy donor allows for less product variability and eliminates both the risk of manufacturing failures and the requirement for bridging therapy by enabling treatment within days. In studies on the approved autologous CAR T therapies, up to 75% of patients required bridging therapy, up to 18% of patients received therapies that were not within the required manufacturing specifications, and up to 14% of patients did not receive cells in time for treatment.

As part of Allogene’s anti-BCMA strategy, the Company has two AlloCAR T™ trials underway investigating product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The first is a Phase 1 UNIVERSAL trial that includes cohorts evaluating ALLO-715 as a monotherapy, as a consolidated dosing strategy, and in combination with SpringWorks Therapeutics’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat. ALLO-715 was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation in April 2021 and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in August 2021 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The second is a Phase 1 IGNITE dose escalation trial that is evaluating ALLO-605, Allogene’s first TurboCAR™ candidate. TurboCAR technology allows cytokine activation signaling to be engineered selectively into CAR T cells and has shown the ability to improve the potency and persistence of allogeneic cells in preclinical models. Allogene intends to provide a BCMA program clinical update by the end of 2022.

