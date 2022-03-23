Unicycive To Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 29, 2022

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that the Unicycive team, together with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Shalabh Gupta, M.D., will recognize National Kidney Month and celebrate Unicycive’s July 2021 listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market by ringing the Closing Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City. The bell ringing will take place, March 29, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.



The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 PM Eastern time and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

“We are delighted to ring the Nasdaq closing bell in honor of National Kidney Month in order to enhance awareness of the great unmet medical need for novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering with a variety of chronic and acute kidney diseases,” stated Dr. Gupta. “Unicycive is making continued progress advancing our clinical program for Renazorb toward regulatory approval as a new treatment for hyperphosphatemia and continue to expect to file an Investigational New Drug application for UNI-494 for the treatment of acute kidney injury in the second half of 2022.”

“Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market was a milestone achievement for Unicycive. The listing expands our audience of worldwide institutional investors, enhancing the liquidity in the trading volume of our stock and allowing Unicycive to continue to create long-term shareholder value,” added Dr. Gupta.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com

(650) 900-5470

Anne Marie Fields

Stern Investor Relations

annemarie.fields@sternir.com

212-362-1200

