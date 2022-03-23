Voyager Metals Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 30th

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Metals Inc. (TSX-V:VONE), who is focused on developing the Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project located near Chibougamau, Quebec, today announced that Cliff Hale-Sanders, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 30th, 2022.



DATE: March 30th, 2022

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/36fM9BS



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Significant resource in place of 113.5 Mt of Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt of Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite in the South Zone and a further 809.1 Mt Inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite in the North Zone

2021 Infill Drill Campaign substantially complete & Resource update scheduled 2Q2022

Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) on track for completion in 1Q2023



About Voyager Metals Inc.

The Mont Sorcier project hosts a large premium grade iron resource with access to all required infrastructure capacity already in place. We will produce a premium 65% iron ore concentrate with substantive Vanadium credits.

Voyager Metals is led by an experienced local team of mine builders and operators poised to propel the Mont Sorcier project to be the next great Quebec Iron ore producer.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Voyager Metals Inc

Cliff Hale-Sanders

President and CEO

416-819-8558

csanders@voyagermetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com