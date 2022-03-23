Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

| Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 22nd Community Banks are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3iB42gR

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 meeting requests through March 25th.

March 22nd Presentations

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:15 AMKeynote Presentation from Stephens “Playing Offense (Capital and M&A) in a Volatile Market”
10:00 AMCommunity BancorpOTCQX: CMTV
10:30 AMWhite River Bancshares CompanyOTCQX: WRIV
11:00 AMAlpine Banks of ColoradoOTCQX: ALPIB
11:30 AMFirst Resource BankOTCQX: FRSB
12:00 PMCommunities First Financial CorporationOTCQX: CFST
12:30 PMInBankshares, CorpOTCQX: INBC
1:00 PMMountain Commerce Bancorp Inc.OTCQX: MCBI
1:30 PMIsabella Bank Corp.OTCQX: ISBA
2:00 PMVictory Bancorp Inc.OTCQX: VTYB
2:30 PMSanta Cruz County BankOTCQX: SCZC
3:00 PMFirst National Bank AlaskaOTCQX: FBAK
3:30 PMCW BancorpOTCQX: CWBK
4:00 PMBank of San FranciscoOTCQX: BSFO

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com