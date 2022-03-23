Update: Soluna Holdings to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo on March 24th

Presentation on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET

ALBANY, NY, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo on Thursday, March 24th,at 2:00 PM ET. Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Soluna Holdings Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo

Date: Thursday, March 24th, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com . Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Soluna on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Special Crypto Expo Conference

The Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management teams of a limited number of public and private Crypto Mining and Blockchain Technology companies. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience and presenting companies will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings. We look forward to connecting with you.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna’s MTI Instruments division manufactures precision tools and testing equipment for electronics, aviation, automotive, power and other industries. Both Soluna and MTI Instruments use technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

