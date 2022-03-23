Rubicon and City of Harrisonburg, Virginia Win Prestigious Smart 50 Award

Lexington, Kentucky, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technologies, LLC (“Rubicon” or the “Company”), a digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the Company’s smart city deployment with the City of Harrisonburg, Virginia has won a Smart 50 Award for 2022.

The Smart 50 Awards, in partnership with Smart Cities Connect, the Smart Cities Connect Foundation, and US Ignite, celebrate innovative global smart cities projects by honoring the 50 most transformative examples each year.

“We are thrilled with this third Smart 50 Award win based on Rubicon’s innovative work with historic Harrisonburg, Virginia,” said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon. “This win is a credit to both teams, and I congratulate all involved. Harrisonburg is a prime example of how innovation can be found anywhere and everywhere in the United States, and we look forward to many more years of helping the City deliver operational efficiencies, improved services, and real taxpayer savings to its residents.”

The award recognizes the City of Harrisonburg and Rubicon’s association in the deployment of Rubicon’s smart city technology products within Harrisonburg’s entire fleet of sanitation and code enforcement vehicles. Since Rubicon began working with the City to digitize its routes, preliminary analysis shows average route length and associated mileage has decreased. Routes are on average one hour shorter in residential operations, from an average of 351 minutes per route, down to 290 minutes. These reduced route durations translate to more than $100,000 in annual savings. Similarly, route mileage has been almost cut in half, from an average of 63 miles per route down to 33 miles. This reduced mileage accounts for more than $90,000 in annual savings, and approximately 230,000 pounds of CO2 emissions avoided, which is equivalent to taking 20 passenger vehicles off the road each year.

“Harrisonburg is excited to be the recipient of a Smart 50 Award for our continued work with Rubicon in our great city,” said Harsit Patel, Support Services Manager for the City of Harrisonburg. “The annual taxpayer savings generated from utilizing Rubicon’s products allows us to put these dollars to work in other areas of the city and provide more efficient and effective government for all.”

RUBICONSmartCity™ is a proprietary, cloud-based technology suite that helps city governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations. RUBICONSmartCity helps city governments ensure every resident’s trash and recycling is collected on their scheduled day, meaning no missed pickups. It also documents litter, bulky waste, and illegal dumping with photos, thus ensuring that these piles are cleaned up in a timely manner. It reduces recycling contamination, so cities can sell their recyclable commodities for as much money as possible, and it reduces the cost of collection by ensuring trucks are taking the most efficient path to collect waste and recycling. Finally, it also equips these vehicles, which go up and down every street in every city at least once a week, with the capability to look for critical infrastructure and quality of life issues that can plague communities, helping city partners deliver better public services across all zip codes. RUBICONPro™, a complementary product offering, helps private waste and recycling haulers deliver best-in-class customer service to commercial and residential customers through a similar feature set.

This is the third year in which a Rubicon smart city has won a Smart 50 Award. Two other Rubicon partners, the City of Montgomery, Alabama, and the City of Kansas City, Missouri won this award in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

“On behalf of everyone at Smart Cities Connect I wholeheartedly congratulate Rubicon on this incredible third Smart 50 Award win,” said Laura Benold, Managing Editor at Smart Cities Connect Media & Research. “Rubicon’s cooperative work with the City of Harrisonburg is inspiring, and I Iook forward to seeing where this partnership takes them in the coming years.”

In 2021, RUBICONSmartCity was listed in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the “AI & Data” and “Spaces, Places, and Cities” categories, and it won the Capital Finance International (CFI) Best SaaS Smart City Solutions Award. In December 2021, Amazon produced a documentary featuring RUBICONSmartCity and its work with the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico entitled, “The Road to Zero Waste.”

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in over 70 cities across the United States, including Asheville, NC; Baltimore, MD; Columbus, OH; Durham, NC; Fort Collins, CO; Fort Smith, AR; Glendale, AZ; Greenville, NC; Hartford, CT; Houston, TX; Kansas City, MO; Memphis, TN; Montgomery, AL; Santa Fe, NM; San Antonio, TX; Savannah, GA; Spokane, WA; and Roseville, CA. The solution is available to purchase on Sourcewell, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the HGACBuy consortium, and Marketplace.city.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Founder SPAC (Nasdaq: FOUN), which is expected to result in Rubicon becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol “RBT” in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Founder SPAC

Founder is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Founder is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the company focuses on businesses within the technology sector, with a specific focus on the theme of Digital Transformation. Founder is led by CEO Osman Ahmed, CFO Manpreet Singh, and Executive Chairman Hassan Ahmed. The company’s independent directors include Jack Selby, Steve Papa, Allen Salmasi, and Rob Theis. Sponsor and advisor, Nikhil Kalghatgi, leads the company’s advisory board.

