High Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2022

The global high voltage switchgear market is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2021 to $10.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The High Voltage Switchgear market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of high voltage switchgear. The market also consists of high voltage switchgear that are electrical equipment used in an electrical path to deal with voltage above 36kV and are designed to perform some operations such as control, regulate, and switch on/off as needed in electric circuit.



The main insulation types of high voltage switchgear are gas insulated, oil insulated and air insulated.Gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear (GIS) is a compact metal encapsulated switchgear consisting of high-voltage components such as circuit-breakers and disconnectors, which can be safely operated in confined spaces.



The various components used include circuit breakers, relays and others. The high voltage switchgear follows IEC standard and ANSI standard that are used for transmission and distribution network, manufacturing and processing, infrastructure and transportation applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the high voltage switchgear market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the high voltage switchgear market.



The regions covered in the high voltage switchgear market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The demand for electricity generation is projected to drive the high voltage switchgear market.Availability of electricity has become essential for the economic development and poverty alleviation.



Development of industrialization, urbanization requires continuous electricity supply, and reliability of the electrical supply depends heavily on the performance of the switchgear.Therefore, electricity demand is driving the demand of high voltage switchgears in the forecast period.



For instance, according to IEA, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, global electricity demand expected to grows at 2.1% per year to 2040, twice the rate of primary energy demand.



Unstable prices of raw materials are restraining the high voltage switchgear market.Prices fluctuate due to availability of low-quality materials at cheaper prices of high voltage switchgear.



This arises the risk of breakdown of insulation layers or short circuit conditions and other failures.Thereby inconsistent pricing in raw materials of high voltage switchgear is expected to hinder the market growth.



A survey was conducted by Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey, in 2019, within the switchgear manufacturing companies, across globe. According to the survey, 79.8% of respondents consider the cost of raw material as the top concern in manufacturing of switchgears.

Electronic and Telecommunication companies are increasing the implementation of mobile substations.Installation of mobile substations enables to restore electricity under outdoor conditions or in unforeseen circumstances and are functionally designed to provide temporary power supplies as quickly as possible.



In addition, these mobile substations incorporate generator, transformer, metal clad switchgear, outdoor load break switches and breakers, which is used for network extensions, and temporary switching stations.For instance, ABB Group, a Switzerland multinational corporation designed the mobile substation for the Italian railway network.



Thereby, the use of mobile substations as per necessity energy generation is becoming latest trend in the market.



In April 2019, Eaton Corporation, an Irish based power management company acquired 82.27% majority stake in Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S. Acquisition of Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S was aimed to strengthen Eaton Corporation in manufacturing of electrical equipment. Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S, a Turkey-based company, is in the manufacturing of switchgear, distribution transformers, substation kiosks, and medium-voltage cable connection systems.



The countries covered in the high voltage switchgear market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





