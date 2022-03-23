Strathmore Solar begins commercial operations

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation’s (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power”) first Canadian solar facility is now operational. The 41-megawatt (MW) Strathmore Solar facility, located on 320 acres of leased industrial land owned by the Town of Strathmore, was completed on-schedule and is fully contracted with 100% of the renewable energy generated and associated renewable energy credits sold to TELUS Communications under a 25-year power purchase agreement. Capital Power is also proud to partner with Whispering Cedars Ranch and welcome their sheep to site for sustainable land management.



“We’re proud to complete our first ever Canadian solar facility on schedule and help Alberta further expand the clean energy capacity available to power our economy,” said Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO for Capital Power. “As we work to power a sustainable future for people and planet, this project represents another step on our pathway to net carbon neutrality by 2050 and we’re excited to partner with TELUS to support their decarbonization goals too.”

“At TELUS, a critical component of our energy supply strategy is to transition to the use of renewable energy,” said Scott Dutchak, Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Sustainability and Environment at TELUS. “Capital Power’s Strathmore Solar facility is our fourth Power Purchase Agreement in Alberta. Combined, these renewable energy sources will help us achieve 100% net carbon neutrality for our operations by 2030. Investing in renewable energy makes our business more sustainable by powering our network from cleaner energy sources and contributes to a more sustainable future for our planet and generations to come.”

“Thanks to our competitive energy-only market, Alberta is leading Canada for new renewable energy and the completion of Capital Power's Strathmore Solar facility is another strong step in that direction. Capital Power is leading by example, partnering with Whispering Cedars Ranch and demonstrating how renewable energy and traditional industry can work together for a more sustainable energy future.” – Hon. Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, Government of Alberta

Supporting the local community

Capital Power is proud to contribute to the economic development of the local community through hiring, contracting and sourcing supplies locally. At its peak, construction of the Strathmore Solar facility saw 146 workers on site. Capital Power’s ‘community first’ focus extends beyond the construction of this facility. We have set up a local office in the Town of Strathmore and are excited to continue to support local charitable initiatives and projects. To date, we have made contributions to the Strathmore High School Community Greenhouse Project and the Wheatland County Food Bank Society.

“Capital Power has already made positive impacts in our community. The Strathmore Solar project provided quality, local jobs that helped to accelerate our economic recovery. We’re impressed with their commitment to Strathmore and grateful to have a strong new partner.”– Pat Fule, Mayor of the Town of Strathmore

Local sheep set to sustainably manage the land

We are excited to host 400-600 sheep from Whispering Cedars Ranch to graze at the Strathmore Solar facility – helping us to sustainably manage the land on site to reduce fire hazards and help keep the facility well-maintained. This mutually beneficial opportunity maximizes the utility of the solar site by offering local farmers additional land for their animals to graze, grow and thrive. At Capital Power, we are committed to powering a sustainable future for people and planet and proud to partner with sustainability-focused farmers like Janna and Ryan Greir. The Greir’s are dedicated to raising their animals in an ethically humane manner and are passionate advocates for environmental stewardship.

“Solar has been historically looked at as lost land, but for us it is an opportunity as first-generation farmers to access this land to produce food and fibre, while also supporting renewable energy.’” – Janna and Ryan Greir, Whispering Cedars Ranch

Celebrating with the community

Capital Power is excited to celebrate the completion of the Strathmore Solar facility with the local community and is planning to host a public event this summer, subject to COVID-19 considerations. Details will be made available over the coming months.

