MARGARETT ELLISON, MD NAMED NATIONAL GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY OBSERVATION SITE

Tallahassee, Florida, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Margarett Ellison, MD, gynecologic oncologist with Gynecologic Oncology of Tallahassee, A Division of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), has been designated as a National GYN Oncology Observation Site for Intuitive Surgical.

Dr. Ellison is one of nine sites in the U.S. providing peer-to-peer advanced clinic training for surgeons who perform minimally invasive gynecologic procedures using the da Vinci ® robotic-assisted surgical system. She was selected based on her specialized expertise and extensive experience performing da Vinci® robotic surgery cases, and for meeting and exceeding best-in-class volume and efficiency metrics and clinical outcomes. (*Editor’s Note: FCS gynecologic oncologist Jessica Stine, MD of Tampa, received designation in 2020.)

During the past 20 years, da Vinci platforms have pioneered new operating room capabilities and transformed the field of minimally invasive surgery. In robot-assisted procedures, surgeons are aided by high definition, 3D cameras and specially designed surgical tools, enabling them to operate with a high degree of precision and control. As a result, patients experience many benefits, including less pain, faster recovery time, less risk of infection and other side effects, and minimal scarring. It is estimated that surgeons have completed more than seven million surgical procedures using da Vinci surgical systems.

“With the ability to perform many technically challenging surgical procedures using da Vinci platforms, our patients experience better outcomes, with less pain, faster recovery time, lower risk of infection and other side effects, and minimal scarring,” said Dr. Ellison. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to share my expertise with colleagues across the country to benefit many more oncology patients.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD said, “Minimally invasive surgery is increasingly used to treat the majority of gynecologic cancers and our expert FCS gynecologic oncology specialists are on the forefront in the use of these and other new technologies.”

“This prestigious designation recognizes our continued focus on ensuring that women diagnosed with gynecologic cancers have access to skilled providers and the most advanced treatment options close to home,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

