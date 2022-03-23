ScaleFlux Supercharges Go-to-Market Capabilities with Key New Hires, Doubles Down on Corporate Momentum

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, Inc., the leader in deploying Computational Storage at scale, today announced it has hired Eric Pike as vice president of business development, along with a full team of go-to-market talent to usher the company into its next phase of growth. With strong corporate momentum, industry recognition, and fresh rounds of funding, ScaleFlux has ambitious plans in 2022 and beyond to scale operations, launch new products, and expand into new markets.

Computational Storage is aimed at alleviating the compute and networking bottlenecks that plague a range of teams—from IT Infrastructure, DevOps, and Systems Architects to Procurement. They share a common obstacle as they fight to scale their infrastructure to handle the ever-growing mass of data generated in today’s information economy. ScaleFlux is squarely focused on delivering products and solutions to help these teams overcome the scaling challenges.

Last year, ScaleFlux achieved leaps in product innovation, proving to the market that it fulfills the promise of Computational Storage. At the 2021 OCP Global Summit, ScaleFlux announced its third generation of Computational Storage Drives (CSD) along with the transition to its own custom ASIC: the SFX 3000. Through a range of new solutions and partnerships, ScaleFlux reduces the complexity of adopting Computational Storage while significantly improving storage efficiency in the ever-tightening power, space, and cost constraints of data center operation.

To bring this innovation into the hands of customers, ScaleFlux continues expanding its world-class team of go-to-market talent, including:

Eric Pike, vice president of business development: Pike will focus on growing ScaleFlux by building relationships extending from key suppliers to the major OEM and hyperscale customers. He brings a wealth of experience with enterprise SSDs and understanding of the needs of these industry giants, built up over 20+ years of technical and business development leadership roles with Intel, Numonyx, FusionIO, and Western Digital.

Pete Kapusta, senior director of sales engineering: For more than 20 years, Kapusta has successfully built and led customer-facing technical teams at leading global technology companies including Dell EMC, Commvault, Fusion-io (acquired by SanDisk, a Western Digital brand), and Veeam.

Marissa Stunk, director of channel sales: Stunk is a seasoned IT channel executive bringing more than 20 years of channel-development expertise to ScaleFlux, designing and executing multiple channel programs throughout her career.

Jeff Thomas, senior director of technical sales engineering: Thomas is a 25-year veteran in the storage industry with leadership experience at EMC, ScaleIO, and Rubrik. His teams are instrumental in automating and managing large-scale deployments for web scale and enterprise customers as well as Service Providers.

Brendan Wolfe, senior director of marketing: With a strong background in product management and product marketing, Wolfe has a history of helping storage and data management companies develop their go-to-market capabilities.



“As Computational Storage continues to develop as a market, one of our biggest priorities is conveying its real-life benefits to potential customers and the industry as a whole,” said Hao Zhong, co-founder and CEO of ScaleFlux. “Eric and the entire go-to-market team are key in bringing this vision to life, and we are excited to welcome their experience and knowledge to help usher ScaleFlux into its next stage of growth.”

About ScaleFlux, Inc.

ScaleFlux is the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale. Computational Storage is the foundation for modern data center infrastructure that provides responsive performance, affordable scaling, and an agile platform for data-driven, compute, and storage I/O intensive applications. Founded in 2014, ScaleFlux is a well-funded startup with a team proven to deploy complex computing and solid-state storage solutions in volume. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com.

