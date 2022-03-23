Windsor Fashions Launches Festival Campaign With Influencers Claudia Graziano, Josi Pellicano and Pia Shah

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its collaboration with California-based influencers Claudia Graziano, Josi Pellicano and Pia Shah on an assortment of Festival-inspired outfits , now available in store and on WindsorStore.com.



The Festival Edit offers everything needed to elevate your festival experience and make you Instagram ready. Styles such as the Gorgeous Glam Beaded Butterfly Top , Can’t Be Tamed Zebra Crop Top and Mini Skirt set are essential for staying cool in hot temperatures, while the Groovy Babe Paisley Mesh Tunic Top and Lose Your Marbles Tie-Front Top are great for poolside festival parties and making memories with friends. Whether your style is boho, glam or rock, Windsor Fashions is the ultimate destination for a variety of looks to dance all day and party all night in this festival season.

When putting together the collection, Claudia, Josi and Pia wanted to feature an assortment of festival dresses, tops, accessories and more that represent a variety of styles that can be worn during a music-filled weekend. The girls pulled from their own fashion inspiration to create looks ranging from boho to rock. Some of their favorite styles include the Sultry Talk O-Ring Strappy Jumpsuit and Chic Number Keyhole Halter Dress , perfect for bright boho looks.

Windsor has long standing relationships with Claudia, Josi and Pia, who all have built strong connections with their followers by sharing everything from travel and lifestyle to fashion and beauty through their platforms and letting their personalities shine. Their collaboration with Windsor provides an assortment of items that can suit any style and complete every 2022 festival outfit .

Claudia, Josi and Pia’s Festival collection is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9f6bb64-3565-4796-8ca8-bb3d94de4df7