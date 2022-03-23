Origin Therapeutics Sponsoring Microdose Psychedelic Capital Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”), an actively managed, psychedelic-focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the Microdose Psychedelic Capital event taking place virtually on March 24 starting at 1:30pm EDT.



The event is produced by Origin Therapeutics’ portfolio company, Microdose Psychedelic Insights (“Microdose”), a psychedelics industry-focused media company that delivers content, financial analysis, events, and educational material in an effort to drive the industry forward.



The event is part of a bimonthly investor conference series that dives deep into psychedelic medicine investment, featuring a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors, and investment luminaries from around the world.

“Microdose and Origin Therapeutics are aligned in our vision for this event. We both want retail investors to feel as involved, appreciated, and informed as family offices and other major institutional investors,” said Origin Therapeutics CEO Alexander Somjen.

Origin Therapeutics joins Clearmind Medicine and Med Plant Science as sponsors of the event.

“Microdose is clearly on the pulse of what the market is seeking, and has added a particular focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR), and environmental, social and governance (ESG) this year by incorporating a new segment at its events called Doing Good, where each event will also feature a non-profit group presenting” added Somjen. “We believe that engaging the grassroots community like this can be extremely powerful, and will play a key role in the advancement of the industry.”

This event will feature a presentation from The World Happiness Foundation, which is focused on mental health, smart innovation, and holistic education.

Get tickets at: https://microdose.buzz/shop/events/psychedelic-capital/psychedelic-capital-mar-2022/



-##-

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This bi-monthly online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A's session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies. Learn more at www.originpsychedelics.com

For Further Information:

Alexander Somjen

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc

www.originpsychedelics.com

info@originpsychedelics.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to Microdose was supplied by Microdose for inclusion herein, and Origin’s directors and officers have relied on Microdose for such information.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of the Prospectus and the obtaining of receipts for the Prospectus. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the Company’s business in general; (iii) that the proceeds of the Offering may need to be used for purposes other than as set out in this news release and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.