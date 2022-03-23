Rev Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev, an AI-powered martech solution for B2B sales and marketing teams, today announced it was named the winner of The Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program in the Theory of Mind category for applications in Automated Reasoning.



The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognizes those organizations, products and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Every nomination is scored by a panel of business experts and industry leaders using a unique model that affords judges the opportunity to share public and private feedback. Judging is based upon business execution and performance for each award. The Theory of Mind category is defined as: AI that interprets their world, including people, and understands that humans and things can alter feelings and behaviors.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Rev’s Sales Development Platform solves the “first-mile problem,” defined as identifying the right companies to target in the first place. Rev’s prospecting solution searches all viable buyers “above the funnel” to find the companies most likely to become a B2B seller’s most valuable customer. Rev is also the only platform that provides exegraphic insights (data that describes a company’s sales tactics, strategy, hiring patterns, and recent developments), delivering an extremely powerful sales and marketing tool. Customers that leverage Rev to help grow their revenue include Adobe, Citrix, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Splunk, Zendesk, and more.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized as a leader in Artificial Intelligence-based solutions for enterprises. Our products are changing the way companies approach their go-to-market strategy by having deep insights about their ideal target customers–how they behave and their appetite for technology adoption, for example,” said Jonathan Spier, CEO of Rev. “I congratulate our team of extraordinary talent who builds and delivers these solutions to B2B sellers every day. ”

Rev’s approach differs from other AI-powered B2B sales and marketing solutions because of the accuracy, coverage and depth of the data they can create for millions of companies. Typically, AI targeting models are built upon the data provided by the B2B seller. However, if their data is missing important information or is inaccurate, the model does the best with flawed, incomplete information. This is not the case with Rev. Instead, Rev’s AI model provides rich data and insights on prospects that match a company’s next-best customer.

“We are so proud to name Rev as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Rev was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev’s Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline, and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world’s best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai .

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.



