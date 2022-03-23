Corona Teams Up With Sue Bird To Keep Your Beer and Sneakers ‘On Ice’ This Hoops Season

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This hoops season, Corona and Sue Bird — professional basketball star and renowned sneaker aficionado — want to help basketball fans stay cool when the competition heats up on the court. That’s why the pair have created the limited-edition Corona Fine Life Fridge, a one-of-a-kind mini-refrigerator meant to keep coveted kicks and beer “on ice.” Beginning Friday, March 25, and ending Monday, March 28, consumers will have a chance to win a #CoronaFineLifeFridge of their own by replying to the Corona sweepstakes announcement on Twitter, tagging @CoronaExtraUSA and using the hashtags #CoronaFineLifeFridge and #Giveaway*.



“Keeping your deadstock crisp isn’t easy, which is why I’m so excited to have a #CoronaFineLifeFridge to complement my closet,” Sue Bird said. “I’ve loved working with Corona to help bring a bit of levity and a refreshingly optimistic perspective to the sport I adore, and bringing that same carefree spirit to sneaker culture has been a fun challenge.”

A well-documented sneakerhead, Sue was the first choice for Corona to serve as the #CoronaFineLifeFridge creative director. Leveraging her keen taste in both style and beer, the #CoronaFineLifeFridge will keep hoops fans’ kicks fresh and beer perfectly chilled, with bespoke features such as a turntable to showcase the most coveted pair, LED lights and Sue’s signature highlighting her official stamp of approval.

“At Corona, our perspective is rooted in chill, and what better way to bring our refreshing optimism to basketball than with a legend like Sue and a new way to keep it cool, literally?” said Ryan Anderson, director of brand marketing at Corona. “The #CoronaFineLifeFridge is our way of reminding fans to live the fine life both on and off the court.”

The collaboration builds on the latest creative campaign from Corona, which debuted earlier this month and features Sue alongside fellow basketball greats Vince Carter, Christian Laettner and Devin Booker. The spots are set at the Corona Beach Bar and will run on TV and digital until April 6, 2022. Additionally, to give basketball fans a taste of the fine life this season, Corona is picking up the tab for 100 fans per day from now until April 4, 2022, through the Corona Hoops 2022 Instant Win Game/Sweepstakes**. In this game , instant winners receive a $30 credit in their digital wallet accounts.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter .

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.



*The Corona Sue Bird Sneaker Mini-Fridge Giveaway: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 3/25/22 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 3/28/22. Void where prohibited. The Corona Sue Bird Sneaker Fridge Giveaway is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol is awarded with prizes. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaSneakerFridge.dja.com.

**The Corona Hoops 2022 Instant Win Game/Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Instant Win Game is open only to legal residents of the 49 U.S. (excluding NJ) and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older and possess a text-enabled mobile device, as of 2/28/22. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of NJ, who are 21 years of age or older and possess a text-enabled mobile device, as of 2/28/22. Instant Win Game is void in NJ and where prohibited; Sweepstakes is void outside of NJ and where prohibited. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 3/1/22 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 4/4/22. The Corona Hoops 2022 Instant Win Game/Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol is awarded with prizes. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaHoops.dja.com.

