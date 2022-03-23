Mode MetaStudios™ Introduces a New Integrated Platform of Combined Browser and VR/AR Technology for E-Commerce

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mode MetaStudios™ introduces a new integrated platform of combined browser and VR/AR technology that empowers manufacturers to embed, showcase and sell their goods and NFTs in the burgeoning web 3.0 metaverse.

Mode MetaStudios, a worldwide pioneer in creating immersive and interactive virtual and mixed reality experiences has spent seven years working with acclaimed creators, designers, and brands to create living digital worlds, allowing users, explorers, consumers, and shoppers to step inside web 3.0 and find, try and buy "digital doppelgangers" of almost any product or service.

Mode MetaStudios has developed an integrated line of browser and Virtual and Augmented reality (VR/AR) product configurators, simulators and visualizers that provide consumers with unprecedented levels of discovery and interaction with manufacturers goods and services using PCs, smartphones, TVs, and VR/AR viewing devices such as the Oculus Quest 2, an all-in-one VR headset.

The company ensures the digital assets look and perform similarly to the actual physical products, services, and storefronts as those in reality, making it an ideal new selling tool and means to reach and engage with audiences far from any localized storefront. This new integrated platform allows manufacturers that want to connect with their audience in this new and more powerful medium using the most robust and revolutionary gaming engine technology that is now also driving the trillion-dollar market opportunity within the continually expanding web 3.0 metaverse.

By leveraging the Web 3.0's decentralized blockchain protocol which enables individuals to connect to an internet where they can interact, socialize, explore, travel, game, purchase and own anything from products, property, and art such as with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Mode MetaStudios has now made it something to benefit all manufacturers with goods and services in any market segment.

Jimmy Hessenauer, CEO of Mode MetaStudios, says, "We believe this amazing future is here and now and the adoption of this enabling technology has been accelerating at a record pace driven in part by the pandemic and need for more remote working, living and socially functional environments. We increasingly see leading brand names entering the 3.0 metaverse for powerful new commercial and branding opportunities and it's something that will become compulsory for all manufacturers very soon. Our technology platform helps manufacturers from any sector take steps toward that vision by creating sustainable, automated, and beautiful experiences that drive both engaging experiences for the consumer and revenue and brand awareness for the manufacturers."

