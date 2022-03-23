Chooch Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Chooch was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.



Chooch solves a fundamental AI problem: teaching machines to understand visual data. The Chooch Enterprise Computer Vision Platform can now train cameras, computers and even remote devices to see, understand and predict just like humans can. The practical uses are endless - from helping prevent workplace accidents and equipment outages to saving lives. Chooch’s computer vision solution will be truly beneficial to humanity.

“We are so proud to name Chooch as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Chooch was using AI to improve the lives of its customers and partners. Congratulations to the entire team!”

“We’re gratified by this award from the Business Intelligence Group and their first Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Emrah Gultekin, the CEO and co-founder of Chooch. “Computer vision is a fundamental part of our digital future. AI technology will be a key technology for future competitive advantages and the Business Intelligence Group recognized how the Chooch AI computer vision platform is delivering significant business value to a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, industrial, oil and gas, media, as well as safety and security.”

For more information about Chooch and to get a computer vision demo, visit chooch.ai .

About Chooch

Chooch is the world’s most flexible, full-lifecycle computer vision software platform that enables enterprises and ecosystem partners to replicate human visual tasks in any industry and deploy them anywhere accurately and rapidly. Chooch’s unique, no-code, enterprise-ready computer vision software platform has been deployed at scale on-premise, in the cloud and on edge devices in multiple industries, including manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, oil and gas, healthcare, public sector, workplace safety, media and retail. Applications range widely from preventing workplace accidents to mask detection and social distancing compliance, safety equipment assurance, preventive maintenance of remote equipment, engaged buyer alerts, defect detection, facial authentication and image quality control.

About the Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.