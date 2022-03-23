LabFinder Expands Partner Network Services With Virtual Proctoring for COVID-19 Testing

NEW CITY, N.Y., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LabFinder, the digital platform that empowers consumers to find labs or imaging centers, schedule diagnostic tests, and view and store test results, announced the availability of Virtual Proctoring, a nationwide B2B service supporting companies in meeting COVID-19 testing requirements (both antigen and molecular).

Employees can schedule a testing appointment with their organization's preferred LabFinder partner up to three days in advance of their desired results date. Fifteen minutes ahead of their scheduled time slot, employees receive a link to connect virtually to a proctor at the testing site. The HIPPA-compliant testing process is monitored and facilitated by the available proctor who also confirms the results at the end of the waiting period (approximately 15-25 minutes). Each employee also receives their results via the LabFinder dashboard. The entire process is streamlined, efficient, and flexible for users.

Virtual proctoring allows employers to administer COVID-19 test kits to employees with a licensed lab facility in a virtual, supervised setting. "Real life" proctors administer real-time tests and results that employees can access via video call from their location. Proctors walk employees through the testing process and confirm the results. Proctors verify the consumer, guide through the test, and confirm the results all in one session.

"By eliminating the heavy lift of systemwide testing that could require entirely new operations processes for large organizations, we allow companies to seamlessly and easily scale their testing options to ensure their workforce remains safe and productive," said Dr. Robert Segal M.D., LabFinder co-founder and CEO.

"We are excited to expand our virtual proctoring program. The existing LabFinder dashboard is the perfect platform for businesses to manage their risk and for employees to receive and share their test results as soon as possible," says Morgan Beidel, LabFinder Chief Strategy Officer.

Companies are already seeing the positive impact of LabFinder's COVID test proctoring services, virtual or in-person. "When Omicron was spiking, our team members struggled to secure antigen tests. LabFinder helped us facilitate a testing solution and get people back in the office sooner. The speed, accuracy, and flexibility of their product and experience to find solutions for an unprecedented situation was exceptional," said Julia Kwamya, analyst at Tikehau Capital.

"Returning to in-person learning at our school brought a lot of stress and worry for staff members. The presence of friendly, reliable LabFinder staff and their testing capabilities put minds and hearts at ease," said Max Turner, Managing Director of Operations at East Harlem Scholars, who credits LabFinder for providing their team with the data necessary to make critical decisions for the safety of their teachers and students.

With the expanded service of virtual proctoring, LabFinder adds another approach to its mission of empowering consumers to take control of their health, connecting them with the best in-network and self-pay labs and imaging centers to schedule diagnostic tests and to deliver their personalized results on one convenient platform.

For more information about LabFinder's services, visit labfinder.com.

About LabFinder

LabFinder is the digital platform that seamlessly integrates end-to-end communication between healthcare consumers, doctors, labs, and imaging centers to schedule, view, and store diagnostic test results. Founded by cardiologist Dr. Robert Segal and tech expert Chris Cecora in 2016, LabFinder's mission is to empower healthcare consumers to take control of their health. LabFinder connects patients with qualified doctors and diagnostic test centers, provides free and secure 24/7 access to test results on an easy-to-use platform, and helps them avoid surprise medical bills by securing in-network care. To date, LabFinder has facilitated over 36 million diagnostic tests to over 6.5 million healthcare consumers around the country, helping millions live healthier lives. For more information or to schedule a test, please visit www.labfinder.com.

Press Contact: labfinder@mbpconsultants.com

Related Images











Image 1: LabFinder





LabFinder logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment