PandaDoc Acquires LiveNotary to Expand Portfolio of Digital Document Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document workflow automation platform, today announced the acquisition of LiveNotary, developer of a remote online notarization solution. The acquisition furthers PandaDoc’s mission to build a full scope of digital document management solutions for SMBs, including legally binding agreements, transactions, proposals and more. The company also announced the immediate availability of PandaDoc Notary, developed by leveraging LiveNotary’s technology and expertise, to enable customers to securely and legally notarize documents 100% online.



Over the past two years, the demand for online notary services skyrocketed, and many notaries transformed their operations to online or mobile to stay in business. According to the National Notary Association, web search data from its “ Find a Notary Public ” page for mobile notaries increased by 1,750% in 2020. The NNA reports that in 2019 slightly more than 10,000 people visited that page; in 2020, that number skyrocketed to 187,500.

As businesses adapt to the changing demands of the modern workplace, the ability to carry out transactions with speed, convenience and ease in a secure environment becomes paramount. PandaDoc Notary transforms the legacy, time consuming in-person notarization process into a smooth, frictionless fully online digital experience. With the addition of PandaDoc Notary to the PandaDoc product portfolio, the company further consolidates its position as a leader in helping SMBs scale and win by eliminating inefficiencies and bureaucracy that prevent them from reaching their business goals.

Businesses who have used PandaDoc Notary have witnessed impressive productivity and efficiency gains. “PandaDoc Notary has enabled ImmiTranslate to complete our notarizations in a fraction of the time that it took before,” said Ian Hawes, CEO of ImmiTranslate. “Not only have we increased our internal efficiencies, but our customers enjoy receiving their documents back faster as well. We used to print, sign, and stamp, and scan our documents back into our CRM. Now, with PandaDoc, we are able to do all of that electronically."

“The LiveNotary acquisition and the release of PandaDoc Notary builds on our mission to create a seamless, world-class digital document experience for small and medium businesses,” said Mikita Mikado, PandaDoc’s chief executive officer. “As businesses continue to digitally transform, they require that the way documents are created, sent, signed and notarized becomes much more simple, efficient and cost-effective. With the e-notary capability now integrated into our platform, customers can not only create business documents but also conveniently, securely and efficiently notarize them online as part of the PandaDoc solution.”



All-In-One Online Notarization Platform Provides Collaboration and Convenience

PandaDoc Notary’s Remote Online Notarization (RON) simplifies and automates the e-notarization process, enabling users to legally sign, collect and manage electronically signed and notarized documents within minutes. Customers can easily invite multiple signers to collaborate on the same document. As part of the PandaDoc platform, PandaDoc Notary easily integrates with dozens of tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Docs, Zapier and Zoho.

PandaDoc Notary Ensures a Secure Notarization Process

To ensure document security, PandaDoc Notary uses two-point identification that incorporates knowledge-based identification (KBA) with live credential evaluation. KBA uses specific questions to verify the signer's identity, and credential verification uses visual and electronic analysis of the signer's ID to confirm their identity.

PandaDoc Notary uses cloud-based storage to secure the audiovisual recordings, electronic journals and notarized documents. These documents and files are available to customers for viewing and downloading at their convenience.

For more information, visit notary.pandadoc.com

About PandaDoc Notary

PandaDoc Notary is a Remote Online Notarization (RON) platform built for businesses to simplify and automate e-notarizations across the U. S. It makes online notarization easy, secure and affordable. PandaDoc Notary safeguards documents, records notarial acts, and reduces fraud with trustworthy state-approved software.

About PandaDoc

Since its founding in 2013, PandaDoc has been on a mission to empower growing businesses to thrive by taking the work out of document workflows. PandaDoc provides an all-in-one document workflow automation platform with eSignature capabilities that helps fast scaling teams accelerate the ability to create, manage and sign digital documents, including proposals, quotes and contracts and more. More than 35,000 customers are using PandaDoc to improve document workflow, insights and speed while providing an amazing experience for the end users. PandaDoc is backed by leading venture firms and corporate investors, including OMERS Growth Equity, G-Squared, Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, M12 (Microsoft), and HubSpot. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company.