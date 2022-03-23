IntelliSite and Broad Sky Networks merge under the EPIC iO brand to deliver integrated streamlined Connectivity and AIoT solutions

FORT MILL, S.C., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC iO Technologies announced today it is merging its two subsidiary companies, IntelliSite and Broad Sky Networks, to provide its enterprise customers and channel partners an efficient, integrated solution suite that will deliver streamlined connectivity and intelligent AI and IoT (AIoT) outcomes powered by DeepInsights™, EPIC iO’s proprietary AI platform. Going forward the companies will operate under the EPIC iO brand



“The merged EPIC iO services are the right strategy for our direct and indirect sales customers. Businesses now have access to one source for cross-carrier connectivity, IoT solutions, and a proprietary AI SaaS platform to bring together data from existing and future IoT investments,” said EPIC iO CEO Ken Mills. “Our DeepInsights AI platform enables customers to use data intelligence to spot facility safety issues, to improve loss prevention practices and to mine workflow data to improve productivity, among many other benefits.”

One Brand. More Data Power

The EPIC iO merger addresses three of the key challenges enterprises face today: better delivery and reach of connectivity solutions, more efficient management and value extraction from AI and IoT investments, and improved business outcomes.

Using the resources of EPIC iO, enterprises can reap the benefits of connectivity that powers IoT sensors and devices that produce valuable data at or near the edge, or in the cloud. Much of this data, until now, has not been collected or processed to deliver value to a business. EPIC iO solves this issue: IoT data is aggregated in DeepInsights which uses AI to analyze the data and give businesses information they can act on, to improve operations.

Structured as a SaaS platform, DeepInsights is an open AI-IoT platform that can integrate with new or existing services. It comes with out-of-the-box AI, IoT sensors and cameras, plus the freedom to add your own as your needs change because it is device agnostic.

One Brand. Flexible and Scalable

EPIC iO’s extensive network of channel partners, MSPs and solution providers now have one integrated, powerful solution they can deliver to their customers who have been struggling with getting more value out of their IoT investments.

“Managing the exponential growth of IoT data, and extracting value from that data, requires market-leading technical innovation and EPIC iO delivers. By combining its AIoT technology with 5G-ready connectivity, businesses can eliminate point solutions, create cost-saving efficiencies, and build their revenue stream,” said Ke Ding, DFW Capital Partners, an EPIC iO investment partner.

Combined Teams

The integration of IntelliSite and Broad Sky Networks unite talented engineering, technology, and operations teams that will work together globally to advance EPIC iO’s connectivity, IoT, and AI strategies.

“Our recent $30 million in growth financing from Runway Growth Capital will enable us, to not only combine, but expand our EPIC iO teams to serve the growing number of customers seeking better value from their IoT networks,” said Mills.

About EPIC iO Technologies

EPIC iO's future vision is a world in which IoT use and data intelligence reach its full potential through AI integration. We provide software focused technology that leverages 5G-ready connectivity combined with AIoT solutions to help all businesses become safer, smarter and more connected. By utilizing our open AI platform, DeepInsights™, public sector and private enterprises can extract and intelligently generate and analyze IoT data. This real-time data provides high-value, actionable insights through a single, integrated source. For more information, visit www.EPICiO.com.