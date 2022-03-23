Paytronix Digital Ordering Platform Shows Huge Growth

Order & Delivery provides what today’s restaurants and convenience stores need to meet consumers’ personalized needs.

Customer demand for the digital ordering platform doubled in 14 months.

Native solution is within the Paytronix all-in-one engagement platform.



NEWTON, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that customer demand of its digital ordering platform, Paytronix Order & Delivery, has doubled in the last 14 months. The feature-rich, easy-to-use platform combines natively with the industry’s leading loyalty and CRM solution, providing brands with what they need to create amazing experiences for millions of guests every day.

Consumer behavior is evolving. Consumers expect hyper-personalization and convenience in both in-person and digital interactions with brands. Personalized recommendations, predicted behavior, and the anticipation of consumer needs have long been the tenants of delivering exceptional guest experiences at restaurants.

Now, Paytronix is bringing those experiences to digital ordering using AI-driven recommendations informed by both on-premises and off-premises purchasing, predictive guest profile scores on the likelihood to place future orders plus personalized offers to increase bag size, as well as making it more convenient than ever to checkout.

This is why, since December of 2020, the demand for Order & Delivery, a native solution within the Paytronix all-in-one guest engagement platform, has jumped from 2,995 to 7,240 units served.

“The entire food industry is in the middle of a revolution that is not only remaking consumer behavior but is also giving restaurants and convenience stores new ways to build their brands,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Our clients understand that it’s not just about offering digital ordering, but about ensuring that the guest has a great experience, from the moment they glance at their phone until the last forkful of food is done. Beyond even that, it’s about giving consumers what they need to come back again and again.”

Tools like Order Experience BuilderSM, FEEDbackSM, and HandoffSM ensure that operations, technical, and marketing teams take control of the full ordering channel so that menus look great, customer feedback reaches the right people at the right time, and orders from delivery aggregators enter the operation correctly.

Paytronix Order & Delivery is available today. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com or call 617-649-3300, ext. 5.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .