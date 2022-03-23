iPC Store Became an Approved Reseller for More Top-Name Computer Brands, Expanding Their Inventory to Over 150k Products

Wilmington, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an industry-leading provider of electronics, computers, office supplies, marine electronics, auto parts, and much more, iPC Store has become one of the most reputable eCommerce retailers in the U.S, with over 30,000 passionate reviews on Amazon and Newegg alone.

Following new deals with major and niche computer bands, iPC Store is delighted to announce that they have become an approved reseller of even more reputable manufacturers across the globe, expanding their online inventory to well over 150k products.

The computer online store is already an approved reseller for hundreds of brands that offer products from companies such as Microsoft, Intel, AMD, Cisco, Lenovo, HP, and Fractal Design. Following this news, customers can now browse and buy more approved, high-quality products from the iPC Store than ever before. They can also benefit from cost-effective pricing, quick shipping, and great customer service.

Below, we list some of the brands and products that iPC Store is now able to sell. We also show how they’ve grown into a retailer that people trust:

There are more top-name-branded computer products and parts than ever before:

iPC Store has developed lasting business relationships with some of the biggest brands within their respective industries. With over 12 years of successfully reselling products, this recent announcement exemplifies their continued commitment to working with reputable manufacturers to the benefit of the customer.

Online shoppers now have more choice than ever in making purchase decisions for online computer parts, including desktop PCs, laptops, notebooks, workstations, cables, adapters, data storage, networking, and data input devices.

iPC Store’s longstanding approved reseller status for brands such as Dell, Belkin, ASUS, Netgear, Intel, and Seagate has been further bolstered, with a full list of brands that they are now approved sellers of available to view via their website.

Over 150k products are now in their inventory, keeping up with technological advances and customer demand:

Moving in line with the rapid pace at which technology develops, iPC Store has made it its mission to stock the quality products customers need, when they need them, at an affordable price with efficient and quick delivery methods.

A prime example of this is their parts list for a gaming PC. As the gaming industry constantly evolves and upgrades, the iPC Store moves with the industry, ensuring their customers have access to the latest tech at the click of a button. Their corporate culture extends to all of the industries they work in, so their customers can choose from a wide range of options.

With over 150k products in their online computer store inventory, every product sold through their website and major platforms like Amazon, Newegg, Newegg Business, Walmart, and others has been researched, vetted, and approved.

In just over a decade, iPC Store has grown from a small company with two members of staff to an industry-leading eCommerce retailer that customers rely on:

As a self-made business, quite literally, they built their platform from the ground up. No third-party software was used in their journey. Instead, everything from the business software used to manage vendor relations to the resources used to get products to customers was built in-house. This formed the basis of their success.

Now, iPC Store is a proven and trusted retailer of everything from iPC computers, state-of-the-art security systems, industrial and lab equipment, automotive technology and parts, to office equipment and furniture, and much, much more. Learn more about their story and browse their product categories via the iPC Store website.

More Information

IPC Store is an industry leader that offers consumer electronics, computers, office supplies, marine electronics, auto parts, and more—in addition to the state-of-the-art security systems and equipment that have been a priority since the beginning. The hardworking team at IPC Store couldn’t be prouder of the fact that in 2016, it was ranked #609 on the inc5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Learn more via the website: https://www.ipcstore.com/

