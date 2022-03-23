Sophos Appoints Rob Lalumondier as Vice President of Federal Business

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Rob Lalumondier as vice president of its federal business. Lalumondier will leverage his extensive cybersecurity federal sales experience to expand growth of Sophos’ federal business, building on the company’s strong history of helping federal agencies secure their users, data, networks, and systems to protect against ransomware and other advanced cyberthreats.



“This is a pivotal year for Sophos’s public sector strategy, and Rob brings an unbeatable track record in generating federal business growth at incredible scale to lead this initiative,” said Erin Malone, senior vice president of Americas sales at Sophos. “As Sophos progresses toward FedRAMP authorization, Rob’s expertise will be essential in refining our federal distribution strategy and expanding our federal sales organization to offer invincible support for our federal customers and the channel partners that serve them.”

Lalumondier is an accomplished federal sales executive with more than two decades of experience. He previously served as the executive director of McAfee’s federal civilian business unit, and as the director of defense and intelligence at Intel Corporation. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Lalumondier holds a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University, where he is a Roy H. Park Leadership Fellow.



“The United States and its allies are under tremendous pressure from cyber adversaries, and Sophos is arming federal agencies with innovative tools and frontline threat intelligence to defend mission critical systems,” said Lalumondier. “Sophos’ award-winning portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions and incident response services delivers the best outcomes, bar none. There’s tremendous opportunity to expand the company’s existing footprint in the federal market, and I look forward to working closely with our myriad federal customers.”

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.