Verizon and Snap Inc. put Cirque du Soleil – ‘O’ in the palm of your hand

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, Snap Inc. and Cirque du Soleil today debuted an augmented reality Snapchat Lens, inspired by “O” by Cirque du Soleil and built by Arcadia, that can take advantage of the power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. The Lens transports the renowned “O” performance from Bellagio in Las Vegas to the palm of a Snapchatter’s hand.



Using advanced motion capture technology, the artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance of “O” is recreated in a virtual environment. The three minute experience leverages the increased capacity, low latency and fast speeds of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which is available in select areas, to artfully intertwine segments of the “O” show just for the Snapchat Lens exclusively for Verizon customers with a 5G smartphone on a 5G plan.

About the experience

The Cirque du Soleil –‘’O’’ Lens allows Snapchatters to discover and explore the world of this aquatic masterpiece. With an exclusive original score created by Benoit Jutras, composer for “O,” Snapchatters will get a taste of the show’s iconic images, dynamic characters and unique water element that makes the show so memorable. The experience culminates by inviting Snapchatters to enter the realm of “O” by transforming into one of the show’s most identifiable and expressive characters.

“The Cirque du Soleil –‘’O’’ Lens showcases a trifecta of innovation leveraging Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Snap’s AR technology and the artistry of ‘O,’” said Kris Soumas, Director of Consumer Content Partnerships at Verizon. “Consumers desire unique experiences like the ‘O’ Lens and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is built to provide these while working with the best partners in the industry to deliver.”

"The Cirque du Soleil 'O' Lens experience is a tour de force showcase for the immersive power of AR when paired with a 5G network like Verizon's," said Anne Laurenson, Senior Director of Global Carrier Partnerships, Snap Inc. "Verizon and Cirque du Soleil have been incredible partners to work with in building this Lens, which gives Snapchatters a true feel for the magic and triumph of 'O'."

“We are truly excited to partner with Snapchat and Verizon on this innovative experience with ‘O,’” said Sebastien Ouimet, Director of Global Content and Strategic Partnerships for Cirque du Soleil. “O” is such an immersive, otherworldly show that envelops its guests, and the Lens gives those who cannot see the show in person an opportunity to experience the awe and wonder this show brings.”

Accessing the Lens

The 5G Cirque du Soleil –‘’O’’ Lens is available exclusively for Verizon customers with a 5G smartphone on a 5G plan on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network in the Las Vegas metro area as well as near 238 Verizon company stores around the U.S. A 4G Lens version is available for all Snapchatters, independent of carrier and coverage area.

Cirque du Soleil –‘’O’’ Lens is the latest from Verizon and Snap Inc.’s 5G innovation partnership. Recent experiences from the partnership include a 5G Connected Lens, 5G Avengers Lenses, and the first-ever 5G-enabled AR Lens .

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate.

We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CirqueduSoleilEntertainmentGroup.com.

In Las Vegas, Cirque du Soleil presents five unique and innovative productions. In addition to “O” at Bellagio, these productions include Mystère at Treasure Island, KÀ at MGM Grand, The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay. Coming in May 2022, Cirque du Soleil will unveil its latest creation, Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. For more information, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas .